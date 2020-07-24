Sonu Sood Steps In To Help Man Who Sold His Cow To Purchase Smartphone For Kids' Classes

On July 23, 2020, news of a man from Himachal Pradesh who sold his cow to buy a smartphone surfaced on the internet. Sonu Sood who has been receiving praise for his efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic has now decided to step in. The actor took to social media asking details of the man.

Sonu Sood to help a man who sold his cow

Sonu Sood has been garnering a lot of praises amid the coronavirus pandemic for his efforts to help migrant workers reach back home. In a recent post on social media, Sonu Sood shared a picture of an article of a man who sold his cow to buy a smartphone. He also wrote, “Let’s get this guy’s cows back. Can someone send his details please?”.

Take a look at Sonu Sood’s post here:

Let’s get this guy’s cows back. Can someone send his details please. https://t.co/zv0Mj8DCh9 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 23, 2020

Shortly after Sonu Sood shared the post on his social media, several netizens praised the actor for his efforts. One such user wrote that Sonu Sood’s work is “unforgettable” when it comes to helping humanity. Another user spoke about how being an actor Sonu Sood has been helping so much. A netizen also wrote, “God bless you @Sonusood sir”. Sonu Sood has previously received several praises for his efforts in sending thousands of migrant workers back to their homes.

Yesterday, the news of a Himachal Pradesh man named Kuldip Kumar selling his only source of income surfaced on the internet. He sold his cow to buy a smartphone for his children. They are gearing up for online classes as schools are shut amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with a news portal, Kumar spoke about how his children have been finding it difficult to cope up with their studies due to the absence of a smartphone as classes are being conducted online.

In the same interview, Kuldip Kumar revealed that he has even approached banks for a loan but was denied. The news comes in after schools and colleges across the country moved to digital learning amid the coronavirus pandemic. This has also lead to people debating on how people without resources can attend school.

