How To Do Anonymous Questions On Instagram? See Other New Updates

Anonymous questions on Instagram refers to the feature through which you can create an anonymous question on your Instagram story. See the steps on how to do this fun 'questions segment' on your Instagram story. The question sticker enables you to know what people might like to ask you and it is fun to respond to them and share their anonymous responses on your story as well.

How to do anonymous questions on Instagram? See steps

Create an Instagram story. For doing this, swipe right to reach your camera page. Then select an image as a background or just choose any image from the gallery. Then you would see the screen like this. Use the third icon from the right. This icon is called stickers.

Image courtesy: WhatsApp

Now choose the "Question" sticker from the various choices of stickers available. Tap the ‘Questions’ sticker to add it to your story.

Image courtesy: WhatsApp

Now you would be able to see a sticker with the tag ‘Ask me a question’. You can change this to something of your own like ‘Ask me anything’. You would see that there is a text box below the tag, this is where the viewers can type in there questions.

Image courtesy: WhatsApp

You can also change the colour of the question sticker by tapping the colour palette at the top of the screen.

For viewing all the questions that are asked by your contacts, tap on your story with your questions sticker. For viewing the complete set of questions, swipe up and you will see all the questions that have been asked to you under the Responses tab.

New Instagram updates to know about

Instagram recently added another feature for Pride month. One may have seen the Instagram story ring that is usually present in purple and orange colours. So Instagram has recently added a feature where the Instagram story ring now appears in rainbow colours. Since the rainbow flag is a representation of Pride month, Instagram has made sure to add some features to dedicate to the LGBTQ+ people around the world. This could be done by using the Pride month sticker.

Instagram also commemorated the Juneteenth day by adding a black heart in your "Quick Reactions" when you respond to any story. This was done to celebrate Juneteenth along with the whole African-American community residing in America.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock