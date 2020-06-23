How To Do Anonymous Questions On Instagram? See Other New Updates

Quick links:
Anonymous questions on Instagram refers to the feature through which you can create an anonymous question on your Instagram story. See the steps on how to do this fun 'questions segment' on your Instagram story. The question sticker enables you to know what people might like to ask you and it is fun to respond to them and share their anonymous responses on your story as well.
Image courtesy: WhatsApp
Instagram recently added another feature for Pride month. One may have seen the Instagram story ring that is usually present in purple and orange colours. So Instagram has recently added a feature where the Instagram story ring now appears in rainbow colours. Since the rainbow flag is a representation of Pride month, Instagram has made sure to add some features to dedicate to the LGBTQ+ people around the world. This could be done by using the Pride month sticker.
Instagram also commemorated the Juneteenth day by adding a black heart in your "Quick Reactions" when you respond to any story. This was done to celebrate Juneteenth along with the whole African-American community residing in America.
Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock