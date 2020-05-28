Instagram Video Of Woman Doing Split On Two Cars Leaves Netizens Amused

The internet is full of amazing and mind-blowing videos that manage to capture a lot of eyeballs in a short period of time. A recent clip of a Polish woman pulling off an incredible stunt is going viral on various social media platforms after initially being shared on Instagram. The woman named Aleksandra Kiedrowicz can be seen doing a split while standing on two cars in the video which is now attracting a lot of attention from netizens.

Split that won internet

Aleksandra Kiedrowicz, who won the Poland Got Talent uploaded a video on her Instagram profile where she can be seen performing a split on cars. Aleksandra in the video can be seen standing while supporting her legs on back and in front of either cars. One of the cars then moves backward helping Aleksandra complete the scary but fluid split. "Something new and crazy. Just for fun," Aleksandra captioned the post. The video has garnered more than 82,000 views since it was shared four days ago.

The post is attracting a lot of reactions from netizens who are describing it dangerous yet amazing. One of the users named 'birbaldahal_official' wrote, "beautifully done," while another commented, "I stepped off the porch funny this morning and thought I was gonna die at the bottom of the stairs. This is insanely impressive". However, some termed the video as dangerous, while also acknowleding at the same time that it looks beautiful and amazing. A user named 'brianlanescape' wrote, "Amazing...and brave!!!"

