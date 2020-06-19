Exclusive: Instagrammers Abhi & Niyu Share Their Views On Cyber Trolling; Read Here

Abhiraj Rajadhyaksha and Niyati Mavinkurve of Abhi & Niyu are the two content creators from India who have garnered major success in a few years. The two rose to fame with their series #100ReasonsToLoveIndia on social media, where they spent travelling for 200 days around the country in order to celebrate India.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Republicworld.com, the duo revealed that one of the reasons behind their #100ReasonsToLoveIndia series was to educate millennials about the beauty of India and the historical significance it holds.

Abhi and Niyu on facing trolling online

Being content creators on the internet and not facing any trolling is a rare sight. Like various others in the business, Abhi and Niyu have also been through online trolling and face negative comments.

In an interview with Republicworld.com, the duo was asked how they respond to negativity on the internet. The two were very frank about how they deal with negativity and trolling on the internet. Abhiraj stated that he does not care about a video once it is uploaded as it becomes of the people and he does not own it anymore.

Whereas, on the other hand, Niyati shared that being an emotional person by heart, the negativity does affect her to some extent but she grew a thick skin over the years which allowed her to cope. Check out their detailed views below -

Abhiraj's views -

Once I release the video, I don't seek out the reactions. Once the video is done and it is out there, i don't own the video anymore, it becomes a people's video. People decide whether the video is a bad one or a good one. yes, i am very emotioal regarding whatever we put out on our platforms. Comments on a video are important, once my emotional connection with the video is over, i go and check what people are saying about it. Constructive criticism is always welcomed. I believe, unless there are any negative comments under a vieo, that video has not done well. Only recent followers put negative comments. Getting 1% of negative comments is fine for me.

Niyati's views -

For me, am a very emotional person by nature, so negative comments do affect me abit. But, overtime i have grown a thicker skin around this matter. Earlier, i would reply to Facebook comments and people on that portal do get nasty at times. Now, I ignore the comments altogether. Only a few things do get to me, but when they do, it does hiurt.

