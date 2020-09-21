International Day Of Peace Quotes To Share With Your Friends And Loved Ones

International Day of Peace 2020 will be observed around the globe today i.e. on September 21. It is celebrated every year to strengthen the ideals of peace and non-violence. In a world troubled with conflicts and violence, this day helps in making people aware of the importance of peaceful living and co-existing. The day established by the United Nations is observed as a period of non-violence and cease-fire. The theme of International Day of Peace 2020 is ‘Shaping Peace Together’ where the UN is encouraging people to celebrate the day by spreading compassion, kindness and hop during the time of pandemic which has emerged as the common enemy of the world. On the occasion of International Day of Peace 2020, here is a look at some of the best International Day of Peace quotes to share with friends and family.

International Day of Peace Quotes

"Better than a thousand hollow words is one word that brings peace." — Buddha

"The real and lasting victories are those of peace, and not of war." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

"Peace cannot be kept by force; it can only be achieved by understanding." — Albert Einstein

"Peace will not come out of a clash of arms but out of justice lived and done by unarmed nations in the face of odds" — Mahatma Gandhi

"If you want peace, you don't talk to your friends. You talk to your enemies." — Desmond Tutu

Also Read | World Ozone Day 2020: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Important Day

World Peace Day Quotes

"Peace is not absence of conflict, it is the ability to handle conflict by peaceful means." — Ronald Reagan

"Peace is a journey of a thousand miles and it must be taken one step at a time." — Lyndon B. Johnson

"Not to believe in the possibility of permanent peace is to disbelieve in the Godliness of human nature — Mahatma Gandhi

"Those who are at war with others are not at peace with themselves." — William Hazlitt

Also Read | World Ozone Day 2020: History, Significance And Importance Of The Day

Quotes on International Day of Peace

"Peace begins with a smile." — Mother Teresa

"Imagine all the people living life in peace. You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one. I hope someday you'll join us, and the world will be as one." — John Lennon

"Peace and justice are two sides of the same coin." — Dwight D. Eisenhower

"There is no path to peace, peace is the path" — Mahatma Gandhi

"When the power of love overcomes the love of power the world will know peace." — Jimi Hendrix

Also Read | Engineer's Day 2020: Engineer's Day Images, Wishes And Status To Wish

Also Read | Engineer's Day Quotes In Hindi To Wish A Happy Engineer's Day 2020

Happy International Day of Peace 2020

"We can never obtain peace in the outer world until we make peace with ourselves." — Dalai Lama

"Nobody can bring you peace but yourself." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

"If we have no peace, it is because we have forgotten that we belong to each other." — Mother Teresa

"Peace is not merely a distant goal that we seek, but a means by which we arrive at that goal." — Martin Luther King, Jr.

Promo Image Credits: Unsplash