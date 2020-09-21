International Day Of Peace 2020: Details About Theme, Meaning And Significance Of The Day

International Day of Peace 2020 will be observed all over the world today i.e. on September 21. It is celebrated every year on the same day to strengthen the ideals of peace and non-violence around the globe. In a world troubled with conflicts and violence, this day helps in making people aware of the importance of peaceful living and co-existing.

As the International Day of Peace 2020 is being celebrated today, a lot of people have been wondering about the International Day of Peace theme, its meaning and significance. For all the people who are curious about it, here is everything you need to know about the International Day of Peace 2020.

International Day of Peace meaning

The day is observed all over the world on September 21. International Day of Peace means a day celebrated for all humanity to commit to peace while keeping aside all the differences. The day is celebrated in contributing to building a culture of peace. UN General Assembly has declared this day for peace by observing 24 hours off non-violence and cease-fire. The day is also observed by wishing each other a happy World Peace Day 2020.

International Day of Peace significance

The International Day of Peace holds greater significance for a peaceful living in the world. The day was established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly. After two decades, the general assembly unanimously voted for this day to be observed as a period of non-violence and cease-fire. UN invites all the nations to observe the day to avoid all the hostilities during the day and commemorate this day through various events of education and public awareness on issues related to peace.

International Day of Peace theme

This year the theme of International Day of Peace 2020 is Shaping Peace Together. The official website of the International Day of Peace mentioned details about the day. It reads as, “Celebrate the International Day of Peace by spreading compassion, kindness and hope in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Stand together with the UN against attempts to use the virus to promote discrimination or hatred. Join us so that we can shape peace together.”

