International Dog Day: Chennai Super Kings Share Cute Video Of Chahar's Chats With Denzo

On the occasion of International Dog Day, Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings shared an adorable video of its star pacer Deepak Chahar with his dog Denzo.

In the video shared on Wednesday, Chahar talks about the heartwarming relationship he shares with his dog Denzo and towards the end of the clip can also be seen talking to the canine. "Cherry talks to his dog like a human being," CSK captioned the post that has since garnered nearly 80,000 views and thousands of likes on Instagram.

The video starts with Deepak Chahar sharing a lovely about his father being a non-dog person to actually owning one and caring for it like one of his children. Chahar reveals that he was always fond of dogs and would often ask his father to get one for the family.

The Chennai Super Kings star adds that his father was initially not ready to keep a dog at home until to the Indian cricketer's surprise, he himself brought one. The right-arm pacer, in the video, says that his father now takes care of the dog and also further urges everyone to do the same and also talk to their four-legged friend like one of their family members.

The video ends with Chahar getting ready to leave his home, in what appears to be for the upcoming IPL edition in the UAE, while his dog can be seen sitting at the door trying to block the exit to stop the Indian cricketer from leaving. Chahar can be seen convincing his canine buddy, asking him to not get angry as he would return in a month or so. Netizens have flooded the post with love-filled comments as one user wrote, "Dog is an emotion." Another user commented, "very cute".

Others celebrated too

Other IPL teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, and Delhi Capital also marked the International Dog Day in their own style by sharing special posts to celebrate the bond between humans and dogs and to also encourage animal adoption. The teams shared pictures of their respective players, all having a good time with their dogs.

Paws what you’re doing and enjoy these pictures of our stars with some of our furry friends! ðŸ¶ #PlayBold #InternationalDogDay #RCBLovesFurry pic.twitter.com/ZxRprnArMJ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 26, 2020

