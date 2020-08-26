International Dog Day: Netizens Share Adorable Pics With Their 'furry Friends'

Every year international dog day is celebrated on August 26. This day is observed for human beings’ 'best friends', who are considered to be the most loyal animal. This is also the day to show care and concern to four leg creatures, who are homeless, hungry, and are living in the adoption center and are waiting for someone, who would adopt them and give them a better life. Celebrating this year’s international dog day, people are sharing videos and photos of their 'adorable friends' on social media.

Women's Equality Day: Netizens Share Inspiring Thoughts To Celebrate 'heroes'

International Dog Day 2020 family portrait pic.twitter.com/WAmZIt8wu9 — Ellen Strickland (@ellenstrickland) August 26, 2020

Happy KathNiel day to the pawrents and Happy International Dog Day, Ford babies 💙🐶 @imdanielpadilla @bernardokath pic.twitter.com/NnCUR65tYy — ＥＹＤＥＥ (@tardificent) August 26, 2020

Look busy, it's International Dog Day today pic.twitter.com/Q28vTzbGIt — Philip Egan (@philegansport) August 26, 2020

Today is International dog day 🐕🐶.

So we thought we highlight some of our retired PD’s.

All have had successful career’s in GMP. So here they are;



Paddy Ruby Tyson

Bomber Lenny Gomez

George Sam Jerry.

Please feel free to share your 🐶pictures pic.twitter.com/AKop1tqfC0 — GMP Tactical Dog Unit (@GMPDogs) August 26, 2020

It’s international Dog day let’s see your dogs in funny position’s :D pic.twitter.com/a1Jpn26Wt8 — TheAtkinsonpetstore (@TheAtkinsonpet1) August 26, 2020

History of International dog day

The history of international dog day dates back in 2004, Colleen Paige, a Pet and Family Lifestyle Expert, and Animal Advocate created this day as dog day. Her main purpose behind celebrating this day was to draw attention to the number of dogs living in shelter homes and encourage people to adopt dogs. August 26 is important for Collen because on this day her family adopted a dog from shelter home when she was 10 years old.

Since the first celebration in 2004, International Dog Day has grown and is now celebrated across the world. In 2013 the holiday was written into New York legislation and can be seen on the New York State Senate’s website. According to an estimate, one million dogs have been saved in the United States and Colleen Paige, the founder of the holiday, also uses the day to draw attention to the multiple ways in which dogs contribute towards our society.

