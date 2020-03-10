The Debate
Internet Dishes Out Hilarious Memes For Those Who Chose To Stay At Home On Holi

What’s Viral

Internet is flooded with memes on those who avoid celebrating Holi with water balloons and bright coloured gulal. Here is a compilation of some hilarious memes

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Internet

Yet again the auspicious day of Holi is here where people celebrate the victory of good over evil and also mark the end of the winter with delicious foods and of course with bright colours and some water. Many people celebrate the ancient Hindu festival by indulging in playful colour fights by throwing gulal at each other. Holi celebrations start a night before the Holi with Holika Dahan, where people gather to perform religious rituals in front of a bonfire and pray that their internal evils are destroyed.  

Read: Happy Holi Messages In Telugu 2020 For Status, Group Messages And Broadcast Messages

However, for some people, Holi may not be as exciting as for others in their surroundings. There are also people in India who hate celebrating Holi with water and colours and rather choose to stay at home and treat themselves with Indian delicacies. People on social media are sharing memes for those who hate going out on Holi and getting bombarded by water balloons and bright coloured gulal. Here is a compilation of some hilarious memes going viral on Twitter.

Read: Holi Wishes For Colleagues: Best Holi Messages To Forward To Your Office Friends & Boss

Holi Memes

Read:  PM Modi Extends Holi Wishes To The Nation On The Festival Of 'colour, Exaltation and Joy'

Read: Holika Dahan In Raipura: Events, Muhurat, And Wished Related To The Auspicious Tradition

(Image Credit: AP)

 

 

