Internet Dishes Out Hilarious Memes For Those Who Chose To Stay At Home On Holi

Yet again the auspicious day of Holi is here where people celebrate the victory of good over evil and also mark the end of the winter with delicious foods and of course with bright colours and some water. Many people celebrate the ancient Hindu festival by indulging in playful colour fights by throwing gulal at each other. Holi celebrations start a night before the Holi with Holika Dahan, where people gather to perform religious rituals in front of a bonfire and pray that their internal evils are destroyed.

However, for some people, Holi may not be as exciting as for others in their surroundings. There are also people in India who hate celebrating Holi with water and colours and rather choose to stay at home and treat themselves with Indian delicacies. People on social media are sharing memes for those who hate going out on Holi and getting bombarded by water balloons and bright coloured gulal. Here is a compilation of some hilarious memes going viral on Twitter.

Holi Memes

My friends at my Door on Holi Morning pic.twitter.com/uJjKVTvjet — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 1, 2018

Me trying to avoid eye contact with my friends On #HOLI pic.twitter.com/PugLZwBQRE — Meme Wale Bhaiya (@memesamrajya) March 8, 2020

Me hiding from friends on Holi pic.twitter.com/WBU8XgySfz — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 1, 2018

My face when my friends are about to put choodi rang..! pic.twitter.com/VvLQvBACo2 — हसतामिथुन (@tuhin_tB) March 1, 2018

The Only Person Who is Safe in Holi#KabirSingh pic.twitter.com/00GQpMn5nE — Hemant (@memes_4_lyf) March 9, 2020

#Holi2020 #HappyHoli

*On Holi*



Friends: Bhai bahar aa jaa bas gaalo pe gulaal lagaenge...



Me (locked in my room): pic.twitter.com/JACm3qliO3 — The 🇧 🇨 Memes (@thebcmemes) March 9, 2020

#Holi2020

10 Year old me, When someone throws water balloons at me🥺 pic.twitter.com/pX2InSDGZt — शुभम सिन्हा (@aswathama___) March 5, 2020

(Image Credit: AP)

