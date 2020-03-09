Holika Dahan In Raipura: Events, Muhurat, And Wished Related To The Auspicious Tradition

Holika Dahan is a crucial part of the festival of Holi and is celebrated to mark the death of evil over goodness. A pyre is burnt on this occasion, which is also called Chhoti Holi, which depicts the death of Holika, an asura. She was killed by Lord Vishnu, the protector, as Holika wanted to kill his devotee Prahlad. The auspicious day also marks the beginning of the festival of Holi.

Holika Dahan in Raipura

If you are looking for ‘Holika Dahan near me’ in Raipura, then you must go for the Holika Dahan that is happening at Shiv Dham, Tulsi. The event will start at 5:30 pm on the evening of March 9, 2020, while it goes on till around 8:30 pm in the evening. The events that happen here are in the most traditional form. You will have the option to get here using any public transport.

Holika Dahan time 2020 (Muhurat)

Bhadra Punchha: 09:37 AM to 10:38 AM

Bhadra Mukha: 10:38 AM to 12:19 PM

For Pradosh with Udaya Vyapini Purnima

Purnima Tithi Begins: 03:03 AM on Mar 09, 2020

Purnima Tithi Ends: 11:17 PM on Mar 09, 2020

Holika Dahan wishes for your friends and family

If I could I would send you a rainbow because it has all the colours to fill your heart with joy and happiness. Happy Holi!

Holi is the festival of promoting brotherhood and togetherness. Let’s celebrate this occasion smear each other with beautiful colours. Happy Holi!

This festival of Holi is a way to express your love using beautiful colours. So make this Holi the most memorable for all your near and dear ones, Happy Holi!

Holi is the perfect day to strengthen the bond of every relationship and get closer. Never let the chance waste in vain and enjoy the festival to its fullest! Happy Holi!

