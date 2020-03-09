Happy Holi Messages In Telugu 2020 For Status, Group Messages And Broadcast Messages

Holi is also known as the 'festival of colours' is one of the most popular festivals in India and is now celebrated in many other parts of Asia. It marks the arrival of spring and is celebrated by meeting and greeting friends and families by applying 'gulal' or colour to each other, serving sweets and other festive food. Here is a list of Telugu greetings and messages you can broadcast, send to groups and post online to wish everyone a happy Holi.

Read | Happy Holi Messages In Marathi That You Can Send To Your Loves Ones

Read | Happy Holi Messages In English: Heartwarming Wishes To Send To Your Loved Ones

Happy Holi Messages in Telugu

రంగులు సెలబ్రేటింగ్

మా అందమైన సంబంధం,

మీరు మరియు మీ కుటుంబ నేను అనుకుంటున్నారా

జీవితం యొక్క అన్ని ప్రకాశవంతమైన రంగుల.

ఒక రంగుల హోలీ కలవారు

Translates to

Celebrating colours and our beautiful relationship, I wish all of you and your families- all the bright colours of life. Have a colourful Holi

మీ జీవితం ఆనందం నిండిన మే మరియు మీరు ఏమి సంసార విజయవంతం కావచ్చు.

మీరు చాలా సంతోషంగా హోలీ ఆశించింది.

Translates to

May your life be filled with joy and be successful in whatever you do. Wishing you a very happy Holi.

ఆకుపచ్చ ఒక టచ్ i మీరు పంపే.

నీలం ఒక డ్రాప్ మీరు చల్లబరుస్తుంది.

ఒక రంగుల హోలీ కోసం వెచ్చదనాన్ని & అభిరుచి కోసం ఎరుపు ఒక చేరిక

హ్యాపీ మరియు రంగుల హోలీ

Translates to

A touch of green I can send you. A drop of blue will cool you. Red is inclusion for warmth & zest for a colourful Holi. Happy and colourful Holi.





మే హోలీ విజయం రంగు తెస్తుంది,

మీ సౌభాగ్యం మరియు ఆనందం మరియు యువర్స్ ఒకరి జీవితంలో ప్రియమైన!

Translates to

May Holi brings colour, well-being and happiness into yours and your loved one's life!





హోలీ సంతోషంగా సందర్భంగా,

మాకు శాంతి మరియు ఆనందం యొక్క అద్భుతమైన మసాజ్ వ్యాప్తి తెలపండి.

ప్రతి ఒక్కరూ ఆశించింది ఒక అద్భుతమైన హోలీ.

Translates to

On the occasion of Holi happy, Let us spread the wonderful message of peace and happiness. Wishing everyone a wonderful Holi!



మే గాడ్ గిఫ్ట్ మీరు జీవితం యొక్క రంగులు ప్రయాణీకులతో,

ఆనందం యొక్క రంగులు, ఆనందం యొక్క రంగులు,

స్నేహం రంగులు, ప్రేమ యొక్క రంగులు

మరియు మీ జీవితం చిత్రించటం మీకు కావలసిన అన్ని ఇతర రంగులు.

హోలీ శుభాకాంక్షలు

Translates to

May God gift you with the travellers of the colours of life, colours of joy, colours of joy, colours of friendship, colours of love And all the other colours you want to paint your life. Holi wishes



దేవుడితో ఉర్ జీవిత కాన్వాస్ చిత్రీకరించాడు మే

చాలా అందమైన రంగు

Translates to

May the canvas of your life be painted with God very beautiful colours. Happy Holi.

Read | Beard Care Tips For Men: How To Protect Your Beard & Hair This Holi

Read | Holi Wishes In Tamil 2020: Here Are Some Holi Wishes For You To Greet Your Tamil Friends

Image Credits: Canva