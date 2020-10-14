IPhone 12 Without Charger Or Earpods: Twitter Says 'have To Sell Other Kidney For Charger'

The newest model of the iPhone was launched by Apple in a grand event on October 13, 2020. The all-new iPhone 12 packaging does not include Air pods and charger and people have been finding it odd and hilarious at the same time. This decision by Apple has made people come up with a variety of memes as they did not expect them to eliminate the basic necessities. These memes aim at the high prices of the iPhone and the absence of charger and ear pods.

Meme fest on charger-less iPhone 12

On October 13, iPhone 12 was released at Apple event 2020 and its features have been leaving the customers puzzled to some extent. The package of this new phone does not include a charger or earbuds and fans have not been quite welcoming towards this new move. According to a report by 9to5mac, the not-so-common development was brought about in order to provide customers with a cost-efficient package as makers believe that most iPhone users already have a charger at home. They aim at providing people with the new iPhone 12 at a low cost, which will be close to the price of the iPhone 11. This way, people can enjoy 5G networking without spending a fortune.

The elimination of these two basic necessities instantly triggered a meme fest amongst fans. Most people made fun of how they will have to spend extra money on chargers and earphones when the whole point of this move was to make it affordable for the people. A few internet users believe that the move is innovative but might not do much for the audiences in terms of money-saving. Have a look at a bunch of memes on Twitter here.

I like how nicely #Apple spinned off not giving a #charger in box but still selling charger at a very high price separately.



Welcome to Donglegate part 2, chargergate. — Saurav Srivastava (@gx_saurav) October 13, 2020

#iPhone12 will be released with no charger and no earphones be like.. #AppleEvent



Sorry Jobs. pic.twitter.com/9nQo4rciR8 — DeshKaLadka (@DeshKaLadka) October 13, 2020

1st they removed the headphone jack to sell wireless headphones, then they removed the headphones to sell their earpods, now they removed the charger, reason; environmental, wait you now have 3 boxes for the phone, charger, and earpods, how is that environmental? pic.twitter.com/2pzXGTsy3l — Peter Arnibal (@ArnibalPeter) October 14, 2020

Le Tim Cook when apple users ask for Charger#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/sF2UDgLp79 — Ram (@SocialChartered) October 14, 2020

The new iPhone 12 lineup includes four models- iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Max. The stunning models have an ultra-strong exterior, corning-designed front cover, and a ceramic shield adding to its beauty. The main attraction of this new phone is its 5G connectivity which is not an easy find at this price.

