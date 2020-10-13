IPhone 12 Wireless Charger Release Ahead Of Its Launch; Read Details

The countdown for the Apple iPhone event has begun. The anticipation for the event is at an all-time high as the iPhones of this year are getting their own announcement event. iPhones have always released during Apple’s September event, but were delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. Leaks of the new iPhones have been going around all through the year, but people are getting a much better idea of the new iPhones as the release time nears. A feature of the iPhone 12 has been released to the general public as a Japanese company has released a magnetic wireless charger for the iPhone 12 ahead of its release.

Also read: IPhone 12 Leak Ahead Of Big Reveal Gives A Glimpse Of What To Expect

iPhone 12 wireless charger

A Japanese Accessory Manufacturer called MPOW unveiled a magnetic wireless charger that snaps to the back of the new iPhone 12. The company has said that the charger will have a ‘ring-shaped magnet mechanism’ which will work in tandem with a new feature provided in the new iPhones. This new feature helps the charger to use magnets to stick itself in position on the back of the iPhone 12.

This type of charger will be a lot more advance than the traditional wireless chargers available in the market right now. As this charger attaches itself to the back of the iPhone it will provide a much better performance in charging than the previous chargers as they tend to move. The company has also stated that this charger will be available for the New iPhone models and won't work with the previous models.

Also read: Apple 'Hi, Speed' Event: From IPhone 12 to AirTags; Here's What To Expect

Apple Event, ‘Hi, Speed’

Apple is all set to host its ‘Hi, Speed’ live event and unveil its new set of iPhones for the year. Apple unveiled a lot of new products in its ‘Time Flies’ event earlier in September, but left out the iPhones. Apple made an individual event to unveil its 4 new iPhones, The iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro max. The event live stream can be watched through Apple’s official youtube channel or through their official website. Apple’s iPhone 12 release date has been set for October 13, 2020, at 10:30 PM IST (10 AM PT)

Also read: Apple Event Time In India: What Time Is The IPhone 12 Event & How To Watch?

iPhone 12 Price

Apple is expected to follow a similar pattern for the iPhone 12 price. It is assumed to start around 699$ for the affordable models and 999$ and 1099$ for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, respectively. The prices increase as storage is increased for the models. The iPhone 12 is also expected to ship without a charging brick and earpods to reduce their carbon footprint and also as a power move for their new wireless charging pad.

Also read: iPhone 12 Mini To Miss Out On Many Features From The Standard Editions

Promo image source: Yuri Semenko Twitter Handle