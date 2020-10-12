IPhone 12 Leak Ahead Of Big Reveal Gives A Glimpse Of What To Expect

Apple’s big reveal of iPhone 12 is yet to happen but notorious tipsters have already revealed big data about the much-anticipated model. The iPhone 12 release date is of October 13, 2020, but Chinese microblogging account @Kang on Weibo has revealed important details about Apple’s latest developments.

Also Read | IPhone 12 Leaks: Apple May Push IPhone 12 Pro Launch Date Further; Know Details

iPhone 12 release date and time

The new iPhone 12 will be out by 10 am PDT (5 pm UTC) which is 10:30 pm Monday, Indian Standard Time (IST). The venue for the launch will be Apple Park in Cupertino. The Apple event will be broadcasted live through the official YouTube handle of YouTube and can also be viewed on the website’s link. For some tech mongers, most details which are approved by another tipster @IceUniverse on Weibo will be available on the Weibo accounts.

Also Read | IPhone 12 Release Date And Pre Orders Date Leaked, To Commence On October 13

All about the Apple event and the model specifications

According to the iPhone 12 leaks, the phones are expected to come out in its 64GB version. There will be a mini as well as a pro version of the new iPhone. The basic 5.4-inch display will be for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will have 6.1-inch screens as per the tipsters. iPhone 12 Pro Max will have 6.7-inches inbuilt. The sizes are bigger than the predecessor iPhone 11.

The new Apple phone will boast of a Super Retina XDR screen. The website GSMarena.com suggests that the screens can be Corning's latest Victus glass. Apart from that, the iPhone 12 will have a 5G connectivity for only US models at the moment. The tech giant is introducing a new Smart Data Mode in the new Apple phones for better battery life.

The cameras of the 12 basic model will have wide and ultrawide-angle set. Other models will boast of f/1.6 apertures as well as zooming capacities. The pro will have to get wide, ultrawide and telephoto cameras along with the LiDAR sensors. The telephoto might have 52mm and 4x optical zoom in real-time. The new model will have 47% bigger sensor and will have Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3 as well as updates Night Mode.

The pricing point for iPhones 12 starts at $699 and will be $799 for the vanilla 12 models. These models are available in black, white, red, blue, and green versions as per the tipsters. 12 Pro’s starting price will be $999 and the 12 Pro Max will be up to $1,099. These phones are available in gold, silver, graphite and navy blue.

Promo Image - Shutterstock.com

Also Read | IPhone 12 Ring Of Magnets Mystery Solved? A New Leak Reveals More Insights

Also Read | Apple Accidentally Reveals Details About IPhone 12 Before Its Release, Find Out