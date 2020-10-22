Dream11 IPL 2020: All Records Broken In Bangalore's Win Over Kolkata Ft. Siraj And Kohli

Virat Kohli-led Bangalore flogged Kolkata by eight wickets in the 39th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. On Wednesday, October 21, the two teams were pitted against each other at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Throughout the course of the one-sided contest, the game saw some interesting stats being produced, particularly from winning captain Virat Kohli and his pace exponent Mohammad Siraj. Here is a look at some of the top stats which unfolded during the recently-concluded Bangalore vs Kolkata Dream11 IPL 2020 contest.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore batsmen celebrate successful run-chase

That's a BIG WIN for #RCB here in Abu Dhabi as they beat #KKR by 8 wickets.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/qgNXRFpzYE — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 21, 2020

Records unlocked, milestones achieved and statistical updates from Bangalore’s thumping win over Kolkata

Dream11 IPL 2020: Records from Mohammad Siraj spell vs Kolkata

Bangalore pacer Mohammad Siraj bowled his quota off four overs to bag three wickets while conceding just eight runs. The right-arm fast bowler bowled two maiden overs in his spell, thus becoming the first bowler in Dream11 IPL history to deliver more than one maiden in the same match.

Moreover, his spell also enabled him to become the fourth most economical bowler in Dream11 IPL history to take three or more wickets in the same match. Anil Kumble’s 5-5, Dwayne Smith’s 4-8 and Dale Steyn’s 3-8 occupy the top three spots in the list.

Mohammad Siraj spell vs Kolkata, watch video

WATCH - Siraj picks 2 in 2



First Tripathi, next ball Rana - Siraj was on a roll as he picked two wickets in two balls to wreck KKR early. Splendid bowling from Siraj.https://t.co/gf6m8Ijczn #Dream11IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 21, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Bangalore bowlers constricted Kolkata batters with four maidens

Kolkata captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to bat first. However, the two-time winners only managed to compile 84-8 off their 20 overs. Their total is now the lowest in Dream11 IPL history where a team batted their entire allotted 20 overs without getting all out. The previous unwanted record holders were Punjab when they secured just 92-8 against Chennai in 2009. Furthermore, Kolkata’s 84-8 is also the lowest total of the ongoing season and 16th lowest overall in tournament’s history.

In the one-sided game, Bangalore bowlers bowled four maiden overs to tighten their grip over Kolkata batsmen. While Mohammad Siraj accounted for two of those maidens, the other two were delivered by Chris Morris and Yuzvendra Chahal. The aforementioned number of maidens is now the highest ever bowled by any team in a single Dream11 IPL match.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Dream11 IPL stats after joining Shikhar Dhawan in exclusive club

Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 18 from 17 balls during his side’s successful run-chase. While he hit two boundaries in the process, the second of his boundaries was the 500th of his Dream11 IPL career. Virat Kohli is now just behind Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan (575 fours) in terms of number of boundaries registered across all Dream11 IPL seasons.

Dream11 IPL 2020: AB de Villiers pockets 100 catches

Bangalore’s South African import AB de Villiers took two catches during Kolkata’s downfall with the bat. He now has 100 Dream11 IPL catches in his credit, out of which he bagged 85 of them as a fielder and the remaining 15 as a wicketkeeper.

Milestone 🔓



100 catches for Mr 360 in IPL.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/ncb8awE94b — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 21, 2020

