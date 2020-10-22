Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 40 Rajasthan Vs Hyderabad Pitch And Weather Report For Dubai

The Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will now move ahead with the 40th match of the tournament as Rajasthan take on Hyderabad on Thursday, October 22. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Heading into this fixture, Rajasthan are currently placed at No. 6 in the Dream11 IPL 2020 standings while Hyderabad are languishing at No. 7.

Dream11 IPL 2020 points table ahead of Rajasthan vs Hyderabad live

#RCB are now ranked second in the Points Table after Match 39 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/NjcahaOVZf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 21, 2020

Also Read | Kane Williamson Wins Twiterrati Over For Playing Courageous Knock Against Kolkata

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Hyderabad weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the Rajasthan vs Hyderabad weather forecast indicates favourable conditions for cricketing action. Temperatures of around 28°C to 30°C are expected during the course of the match. Furthermore, as per the Rajasthan vs Hyderabad weather forecast, there will be no cloud cover during the entire match and one can expect an entire 40-over action-packed evening at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Hyderabad pitch report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is known for assisting batsmen in the shortest format of the game. In the 17 Dream11 IPL 2020 matches played at the venue so far, the average first innings score has been 176. As evidenced from the results of those matches, the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first since the Rajasthan vs Hyderabad pitch report indicates chasing teams have lost 10 matches here this season.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Jwala Gutta Impressed With T Natarajan, Rashid Khan Post Hyderabad Win

Dream11 IPL 2020: Rajasthan vs Hyderabad live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Rajasthan vs Hyderabad live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 7:30 pm (IST) on Thursday, October 22. For Rajasthan vs Hyderabad live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Rajasthan vs Hyderabad live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

Rajasthan vs Hyderabad live streaming will be available for fans on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Rajasthan vs Hyderabad live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Fans in the USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

Also Read | Ben Stokes Amazes Fans With First Training Session During Dream11 IPL 2020; Watch Video

Also Read | Virender Sehwag Trolls Manish Pandey After Failing To Make Big Score Vs Mumbai: Watch

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: IPLT20.com

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 RR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.