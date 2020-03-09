'This Is Brazil': Video Of Men Singing 'Baby Shark' In Subway Wins Internet

A video from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in which a group of grown men can be heard singing the famous children's song 'Baby Shark' in the subway car has taken the internet by storm. In the video, one can see the costumed men singing the song while everyone around them joined in and a little girl, who is sitting on her dad's lap, grinned. The video, posted on Facebook, has now gone viral and garnered an amazing response.

The 'wholesome' video took place during Rio's carnival, which is called the 'biggest show on Earth'. According to reports, the carnival brings around two million visitors to the streets of Rio each day of the week-long event which includes parades, dancing and music. While speaking to an international media outlet, Bernardo Glioche, who was one of the revellers attending the carnival, said that he and his friends were having a great time singing on the subway when a family boarded the train.

Glioche said that at first, they were singing a song with some raunchy lyrics, but as soon as the little girl boarded the trian they asked her to tell them her favourite song. Soon after, Glioche said that he and his friends started singing 'Baby Shark' and everyone around them started clapping their hands and laughing. In the 28-second video clip, which has been viewed almost seven lakh times, the group of men sung the song so enthusiastically that the little girl looked so pleased.

'Cutest thing'

Several internet users also called the video 'wholesome' and 'heartwarming'. One user wrote, “Stop it!!! Cutest thing I saw in a while!! Got her all happy and involved”. Another said, “Admit it, we like baby shadodododododo way more than kids”. Several users also pointed out that one of the guys was wearing a 'wedding dress' and in a hilarious comment one wrote, “So are we just not gonna talk about the dude with the wedding dress?”. “Can we also acknowledge a man in a mini skirt.. surrounded by kids, women and other men but no one seemed to discriminate against him. Very nice,” wrote another.

