Isolation Birthday party: Mum surprises daughter suffering from leukemia with magic show

Strict regulations aiming to curb the coronavirus pandemic have left people with no other choice, but celebrate their birthdays in isolation. However, it turned out to be different for Maia Blue, who celebrates her birthday on April 2. Blue is a patient of leukemia and her mother decided to step in and organize a quarantine party for her.

Special magic show

According to media reports, the eight-year-old was diagnosed with leukemia in January 2019. Due to her compromised immune system and the threat of contracting the virus, she was under isolation since mid-march along with her mother Tania and sister Saamiyaah. However, for her birthday this year, Tania dialled a magician to perform a special show. In addition to that, Maia also reviewed dozens of 'Happy Birthday' wishes from friends and family.

In a similar incident, Jody Smith, a sports writer by profession, whose son Brandon turned 12 this year, decided to make his son's birthday special by using the internet. He took to Twitter to post a photograph of his son holding a world map. In the caption. He wrote that he couldn't give his son the party he deserves, however, he would love if they retweeted or replied from where they were located.

This is my son, Brandon. Today is his 12th Birthday. I can’t give him the party he deserves but Brandon loves geography.



He would love it if you would RT or reply where you are so he can mark it on his map. pic.twitter.com/nO0draKinL — Jody Smith (@JodySmithNFL) April 11, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan has now spiralled to infect 2,749,037 and killed 192,156 people worldwide with a majority in the US. The pandemic has led to nationwide lockdowns and strict quarantine measures by global authorities amongst others.

