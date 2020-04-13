Good News: Boy receives birthday wishes from across the globe amid COVID-19 lockdown

The ongoing lockdown and social distancing rules have forced people to celebrate festivals, birthdays and other occasions in isolation. However, a dad in the US could not see his son celebrating his birthday away from frolic and festivities and therefore found a unique way to get him wishes from across the world.

'Happy Birthday'

Jody Smith, a sports writer by profession, whose son Brandon turned 12 this year, decided to make his son's birthday special by using the internet. He took to Twitter to post a photograph of his son holding a world map. In the caption. He wrote that he couldn't give his son the party he deserves, however, he would love if they retweeted or replied from where they were located.

This is my son, Brandon. Today is his 12th Birthday. I can’t give him the party he deserves but Brandon loves geography.



He would love it if you would RT or reply where you are so he can mark it on his map. pic.twitter.com/nO0draKinL — Jody Smith (@JodySmithNFL) April 11, 2020

The post immediately became a hit on Twitter with hundreds of people replying to wish Brandon. Smith later thanked all those who participated in the activity and shared the image of a map drawn by Brandon with pinpoints at the places from which he received wishes.

Wow y’all are amazing! He’s updating each one as they come on. Thanks so much! pic.twitter.com/U5ZiPMk7on — Jody Smith (@JodySmithNFL) April 11, 2020

Nova Scotia - Canada ♥️🙏🏻



Happy Birthday from another Geography lover 🌎 — Erin Hearns (@ErinHearns) April 12, 2020

We’re still updating the results as they come in. I’m thanks for all the replies! pic.twitter.com/XGpp087oe7 — Jody Smith (@JodySmithNFL) April 11, 2020

Happy Birthday Brandon. I am in Dharamshala in India, this is where His Holiness Dalai Lama Lives. The mountain range is Dhauladhar pic.twitter.com/8FgGYuLN2Y — Nitin Paul (@NitinCPaul) April 11, 2020

Happy birthday from Las Vegas, NV. pic.twitter.com/8TFudSVKkb — Debster 🇺🇸 🇩🇪 (@DebsterG85) April 11, 2020

