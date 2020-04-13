The Debate
Good News: Boy Receives Birthday Wishes From Across The Globe Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Jody Smith, a sports writer by profession, whose son Brandon received birthday wishes from people across the world amid CCoid-19 lockdown

Good News: Boy receives birthday wishes from across the globe amid COVID-19 lockdown

The ongoing lockdown and social distancing rules have forced people to celebrate festivals, birthdays and other occasions in isolation. However, a dad in the US could not see his son celebrating his birthday away from frolic and festivities and therefore found a unique way to get him wishes from across the world.

'Happy Birthday' 

Jody Smith, a sports writer by profession, whose son Brandon turned 12 this year, decided to make his son's birthday special by using the internet. He took to Twitter to post a photograph of his son holding a world map. In the caption. He wrote that he couldn't give his son the party he deserves, however, he would love if they retweeted or replied from where they were located. 

The post immediately became a hit on Twitter with hundreds of people replying to wish Brandon. Smith later thanked all those who participated in the activity and shared the image of a map drawn by Brandon with pinpoints at the places from which he received wishes.

