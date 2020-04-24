Varun Dhawan Birthday: Here Are Some Of The Actor's Nicknames In The Movies

Varun Dhawan is among the most popular youngster in the industry. Making his debut in 2012 with Student of the Year, he has appeared in more than 10 films as a lead. There are a few movies of him in which his character has a nickname. On the occasion of Varun’s 33rd birthday on April 24, 2020, read to know about those films.

Varun Dhawan’s nicknames in films

Main Tera Hero

Directed by David Dhawan, Main Tera Hero is a romantic action comedy film. It stars Varun Dhawan, Illeana D’Cruz, Nargis Fakhri, Arunoday Singh and others. The movie released in 2014 to mix reviews, but was a success at the box office. Varun played Sreenath Prasad in Main Tera Hero and has Seenu as his nickname in the film.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Varun Dhawan’s had the titular Humpty nickname in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014). His real name in the movie was Rakesh Kumar Sharma. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Shukla and Ashutosh Rana. Shashank Khaitan made his directorial debut with this romantic comedy film. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was a super-hit at the box office with chartbuster songs.

Badlapur

Badlapur stars Varun Dhawan as Raghav “Raghu” Purohit along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Yami Gautam, Vinay Pathak, Divya Dutta and Radhika Apte. The 2015 neo-noir action film by Sriram Raghavan got mostly positive reactions and fared well at the box office. Varun earned immense appreciation for his surprising performance as Raghu in Badlapur.

ABCD 2

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and others stars in dance drama film ABCD 2. Helmed by Remo D’Souza, it was a sequel to the 2013 movie, ABCD: Any Body Can Dance. Varun was seen as Suresh Mukund, nickname, Suru with Shraddha as Vinita Sharma, nickname, Vinnie. ABCD 2 earned good responses from the audiences and was a super-hit at the box office.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Released in 2017, Badrinath Ki Dulhania stars Varun Dhawan as Badrinath Bansal, called as Badri with Alia Bhatt as Vaidehi Trivedi. It marked Varun and Alia’s third collaboration together. The movie got positive word of mouth and was a super-hit at the box-office. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a romantic comedy film.

October

Varun Dhawan portrayed Danish Walia, nickname, Dan in Shoojit Sircar’s October. It is a coming-of-age film released in 2018. The movie also stars Banita Sandhu, Gitanjali Rao and others. October received mix reviews from the audiences and did not much the expectations at the box office.

