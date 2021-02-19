Italian Mafia Boss Wins Legal Fight, Gets Legal Permission To Play Music In Prison Cell

An Italian mafia boss, Domenico Strisciuglio, who is 48-years-old, has won a legal battle which allows him to listen to music in his cell. Strisciuglio had been sentenced to more than 20 years under Italy’s prison regime for a murder and other crimes. It started when prison authorities denied Strisciuglio’s request to buy a CD player and his lawyer moved to the court.

The fight to play music in jail

His lawyer demanded that his client should be able to expand his entertainment options beyond watching TV in his cell. Article 41-bis of the Prison Administration Act allows the authorities to suspend few prison regulations. This is done with the aim of cutting inmates from their criminal associates.

Read: Who Is Michele Morrone's Ex-wife? Find More About The '365 DNI' Actor's Former Spouse

According to the reports by The Guardian, judges in Sassari agreed that listening to music was part of the man’s constitutionally guaranteed rights. Strisciuglio has been imprisoned since the year 1999. As per the ruling, which has been quoted in La Repubblica, the judge said that giving him a CD player is in line with “his primary rights to exercise a cultural activity”. He further said that it cannot be limited by any form of detention.

Read: Who Is Anna Maria Sieklucka? Find Out If She Is Dating '365 DNI' Co-star Michele Morrone

The magistrate further noted that the TV that was in the cell does not offer programmes that can satisfy someone who is keen on listening to music. As per the magistrates, denying this habit could further result in ‘a useless restriction’ of the rights of the detainees. According to the reports by The Guardian, Strisciuglio was part of a mafia family from Bari in south-eastern Italy. He had won another case in the year 2019. As per the previous ruling, he was allowed to watch TV post midnight.

Read: John Cena’s WrestleMania 22 Entrance Saw Little-known CM Punk Playing Cameo As Gangster

Also Read: '365 DNI' Lead Actor Michele Morrone Confirms That The Film Will Return For A Sequel

(Image Credits: PTI)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.