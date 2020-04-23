John Cena’s WrestleMania 22 Entrance Saw Little-known CM Punk Playing Cameo As Gangster

John Cena was the face of WWE during the 2000s and at WrestleMania 22 in 2006, he was scheduled to face Triple H for the WWE Championship. Both Triple H and John Cena made an iconic WrestleMania entrance, but the John Cena entrance was more special as it had a cameo from soon to be wrestling giant. While Triple H entered the ring as Conan the Barbarian, John Cena chose a gangster-themed entrance for himself. The Champ entered the ring dressed as an Italian Mafia boss with a big Tommy Gun in his hand.

An old school car with gangsters hanging on from either side holding guns in their hands made their way to the ring. One of the guys pretending to be a gangster was CM Punk. CM Punk was also dressed as an Italian Mafia. In the CM Punk: Best in the World documentary, John Cena revealed that he never chose CM Punk to play the part of the gangster. John Cena revealed that WWE officials wanted some actors, so they decided to bring few stars from OVW (predecessor of WWE NXT).

The most surprising thing about the iconic WrestleMania moment

The most incredible thing about this is that CM Punk would go on to defeat John Cena in the same arena (Allstate Arena in Chicago) five years later and leave the company with the WWE Championship. The Money in the Bank 2011 match between CM Punk and John Cena was so huge that it got a huge positive response from fans. Many wrestling critics also awarded CM Punk vs John Cena with a 5-star rating. And when it comes to the John Cena vs Triple H WrestleMania 22 match, The Champ won the match via submission.

