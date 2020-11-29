'It’s Not Just Fishing': Alligator Snatches Duck From Hunters In Florida; Watch Video

Two hunters in Florida Kevin Stipe and Cass Couey were left surprised when an alligator from Leesburg managed to steal their duck and eat it up. One of them took to his Facebook account and shared a video of the incident. The video shows the alligator very cunningly hunting its prey. According to the caption, the alligator has been called a taxman, as he wrote, “It’s not just fishing, Florida duck hunting has a taxman too!”.

Alligator eats up duck

The 32 seconds short video begins with the hunter saying, “Here we go. Number 2 for the day”. As the man completes his sentence, the gator catches hold of the duck which is just casually having its time in the water body. Further into the video, the massive alligator can be seen brutally chewing up the duck. According to the reports by FOX, the alligator was around 13 feet long and it kept taking ducks, not giving any chance to both the men for completing their hunting expedition. In the caption, Couey tried to promote the PROhunt app as he wrote, "It’s not just fishing, Florida duck hunting has a taxman too! Monster alligator eats duck while hunting using the PRO HUNT app! Follow PRO HUNT on Instagram and Facebook!".

Uploaded on November 26, the video has managed to gather over 1.6 reactions. "that’s why you always carry buck shot in your waders", wrote a Facebook user. A lot of people can be seen tagging their friends in the comment section. Another Facebook user wrote, "Darren Yates what id imagine your duck hunting is like down there hahaha". To this the person replied, "yeah it’s something like that".

