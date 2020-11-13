Video: Huge Alligator Spotted Prowling In Florida, Netizens Say 'it Looks Like Dinosaur'

A monstrous alligator was recently spotted strolling across a golf course in storm hit Florida. The giant gator was filmed on November 13 while it was prowling across the grounds of Valencia Golf and Country Club in Naples, enjoying the tropical storm. A video clip of the same was shared on Facebook by the Country Club and has left the netizens aghast.

While ‘Gator Spottings’ are a common scene in the state that houses nearly 1.25 million alligators, this one particularly caught eyeballs due to its colossal size. In the video, that was posted on November 11, the alligator could be seen making its way from the lush green grass to the nearby water source. Shot from a moving vehicle, probably a golf cart, the clip shows the gator perfectly enjoying the gale of winds and the rain pouring down.

'That looks huge'

Tyler Stolting, who recorded the alligator making its way across the greens, speaking to The New York Post said that it was the biggest one he had ever seen. Elaborating further, he said that he was a little shocked, "obviously". Stolting, is the first assistant golf professional at the club.

Meanwhile, the video has created a stir on the internet garnering over 300 reactions from amused people. "Shut up!! That looks like a dinosaur," wrote one person in the comments section. "I'm NOT saying this gator isn't huge but the angle of this video also makes him look even bigger," quipped another. Meanwhile, another user wrote, "Something is not right about that Gator..."

A few weeks ago, footage of an alligator eating the golfer’s ball had triggered laughter on the internet. In the rare 12 seconds clip, an extensive sized alligator not only consumed the golf ball at the Louisiana course but shortly, teased the player flashing the white ball, with its mouth wide open. The golfing reptile was shot on camera at the Idlewild Course in Patterson. Theo Shantonas uploaded the footage of the alligator catching the shot between its sharp-edged teeth, halfway, for consumption. Although, the giant green creature didn’t swallow the ball.

