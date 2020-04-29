Jalandhar Police Celebrate 8-year-old Boy's Birthday With Cake Amid Lockdown

A video posted by the Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar on their official Twitter handle is winning hearts on the internet. In a heart-warming gesture, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police celebrated eight-year-old boy Harshil’s birthday during the nationwide lockdown. In the 24 second clip, the police can be seen singing the birthday song and cutting a cake for the young boy who seems extremely delighted for the kind gesture.

The police can be seen celebrating the big day for the boy along with his family as they offer him a gigantic cake which brings a smile on his face. In accordance with the social distancing measure, the two siblings along with their parents cut the cake outside the boy’s home. The caption of the adorable video read that amid the curfew, Harshil’s mother appealed to the police that her 8-year-old was disheartened as it was his birthday and he was cooped up indoors. Therefore, the police showed up with a cake in a benevolent gesture to make the birthday boy’s day special.

In another benevolent gesture, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police brought smile on eight years old Master Harshil by celebrating his birthday amidst curfew after his mother had appealed for it and thanked expressing gratitude to Jalandhar Police for the lovely celebration. pic.twitter.com/To5ykWinYT — cp.jal (@cp_jal) April 29, 2020

Read: Punjab Police Distributes Free Milk & Food Packets To Underprivileged Amid Lockdown

Read: Video Of Punjab Police Performing Bhangra To Spread Awareness About COVID-19 Wins Internet

Pune police's heartfelt gesture

In a similar gesture, Pune police showed up at the doorstep of a boy named Vatsal Sharma, residing in Roseland Society in Pimple Saudagar, when a team of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police reached his house with a huge birthday cake amid the lockdown. The kid’s father was in USA for a business trip and was reportedly stranded in the country due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Although, the dad requested the police via e-mail to pass on his wishes to his son. Taking to Twitter the Pimpri-Chinchwad police said, "The father in the US had requested the police via e-mail to wish his son a happy birthday. In that regard, Sangvi Police Station, Pimpri Chinchwad made a unique effort to maintain social consciousness." The police reached the home of the kid near midnight with a birthday cake and celebrated along with few residents while maintaining distancing measures.

Read: Bengal Police Asks Officers Overstaying Their Leave To Join Duty Immediately

Read: Video: Delhi Police Officer Pays Musical Tribute To Essential Workers Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.