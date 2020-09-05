Japan: Sushi Restaurant Sends Bodybuilders To Deliver Food To Lure Customers Amid COVID-19

During the pandemic situation around the world, a lot of business sectors have taken a huge blow. Businesses have closed down while some are failing to make profits. During such difficult times, hotel and restaurant business is also one of the most affected industries in the world as a lot of people are not choosing to go out of their houses to eat. To curb this slowdown of business, a sushi restaurant in Japan came up with a bizarre idea to boost their demand during this pandemic. According to a report by Japan Times, the restaurant is sending bodybuilders to deliver their food to customers who on delivery take off their shirts. Here is everything you need to know about the bodybuilders delivery and the Japan Sushi chef who came up with this unique idea.

Japan Sushi Chef uses bodybuilders to deliver food

The Japan Sushi chef has been getting a lot of attention lately because of his unique idea to deliver food through bodybuilders. Japan Sushi chef Masanori Sugiura came up with this idea which is also dubbed as Delivery Macho. The 41-year-old Imazushi chef is also a professional competition bodybuilder. According to a report by Japan Times, the Japan Sushi chef Masanori Sugiura is a third-generation owner of the 60-year-old Sushi restaurant Imazushi in Anjo, Aichi Prefecture. During the pandemic, his restaurant business also took a hit.

When other restaurants started giving delivery services, the Japan Sushi chef decided to make his delivery services stand out. He recruited his fellow bodybuilding competitors as the sushi delivery staff. They were out of work as the gyms were closed down because of the pandemic. On doing the food delivery, the bodybuilders take their tops off and pose for their customers. They can also request for a photograph from a socially safe distance.

Nagoya delivery service Vber Macho will send macho men over with your order, then strike a pose. The CEO, who happens to be the deliveryman in these photos, said that at this time when deliveries are getting commonplace, this service might make them stand out. pic.twitter.com/6ZaSoVFdHV — unleashthegeek (@unleashthegeek) May 19, 2020

This idea by Japan sushi chef Masanori Sugiura has been one of the viral news lately. Bodybuilders food delivery is also going viral over Twitter too. His business is also doing great because of this bodybuilders food delivery service. The report mentioned that he receives around ten orders a day with a monthly earning of 1.5 million Yen from the service.

