Kerala Boy's Drumming Skills, Trump Turning Thanos & Other Top Viral News Of The Week

Kerala Boy stuns netizens with his exceptional drumming skills

A 6-year-old boy from Kerala, Abhishek Kichu flaunting his drumming skills to the tunes of a classical song has taken the internet by storm. Kichu is a resident of Kerala's Malappuram city. In the video which went viral on Twitter, the toddler is seen using sticks and a piece of marble as he shows off his drummer skills. Stunned by his talent, Twitterati called him ‘god gifted’.

He just has it in him! pic.twitter.com/4NEQRCrPAq — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) August 17, 2020

A Texas resident finds snake in the toilet bowl

Recently, a video of a snake emerging from a toilet bowl went viral on social media and left the masses shook. Apparently, a Texas resident found the snake appearing out of his toilet and shared it online which instantly started gaining massive attention on the internet. The video was later uploaded by a CBS Meteorologist from New Orleans and has garnered over 2.4 million views.

I always thought this was an irrational fear of mine...apparently not. Friend out in west Texas found this. 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/jd23gbLkGF — Payton Malone WWL-TV (@paytonmalonewx) August 16, 2020

Anaconda attempts to swallow an alligator in Brazil

A shocking video from Brazil has recently surfaced on the internet wherein an anaconda is seen trying to gulp down a fully grown alligator. The video was shot in the Ponta Negra neighbourhood in Natal, Brazil. In the viral video, the gigantic snake can be seen wrapped around the alligator as residents around try to separate both of them. The terrifying video was quick to gain Twitterati's attention and gave goosebumps to many.

Ê CAROÇO! 😳



Uma sucuri foi flagrada tentando engolir um jacaré na área de um condomínio na Ponta Negra. 🐍🐊 pic.twitter.com/d3JlCQm3Ey — Manaus POP A 911🏳️‍🌈 (@manaus_pop) August 17, 2020

Donald Trump turns Thanos in 'Avengers: Endgame' parody video

Makers of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert recently left netizens in splits after they released an Avengers: Endgame parody video across social media platforms, featuring the US President Donald Trump as Thanos. The parody video showcased how several Democratic party leaders as various Marvel superheroes take on Thanos (Trump). The makers of the popular American TV talk show titled the video 'America: Endgame'.

Joe Biden says this year’s election is “The Battle for the Soul of the Nation,” but we're calling it something else. #LateShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/XERfo0wI4q — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 17, 2020

A youth in Solapur embodies Ganesh's image in a half-acre farm

Recently, a group of young boys from Solapur's Bale village took social media by surprise after they embodied an image of Lord Ganesh on a half-acre farm. As soon as the video was shared online, it received heaps of praise by the masses on social media. In the viral video shot with the help of a drone, the massive image of Ganesh is revealed as the camera pans from the youth standing in front of it to the astounding piece of art.

The youth of Bale village in Solapur (MH) started embodying the image of Ganpati Bappa in a half acre farm a month ago. Now it is complete after their hard work.



¦¦ Ganapati Bappa Morya ¦¦ 🙏❣️🙏 pic.twitter.com/9Vdy8mS5oG — Baba Albert Einsteindev (@BabaEinsteindev) August 20, 2020

