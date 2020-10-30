Japan: World's First 'life-size' Godzilla replica Offers Zip-line Ride Into Its Mouth

Japan’s Nijigen no Mori Park on October 29 installed the world's first life-size Godzilla statue with a zip wire that transports visitors straight into the monster’s mouth. About 50m long, the giant installation was fitted halfway underground making the figure 120 meters long (393ft) tall like the Godzilla film’s restatement. According to the park officials, the 'life-size' replica monster attraction is named 'Godzilla Interception Operation Awaji’ that zip lines tourists into the carnivore’s wide mouth with sharp teeth.

There will be “actors costumed, and the powerful images produced by Toho and the original story will be created for this attraction that will draw participants into Godzilla's world view”, the Park’s press release mentioned. The authorities have also introduced a special gun to shoot the Godzilla cells via dodge attacks. The actual structure of the creature as described by the park is 55 meters (180ft) long, 25 meters (82ft) wide and 23 meters (75ft) high. And through various short films, the visitors will be elaborated about the significance of the installation and how they must fight the monster by taking a ride into its spiky teeth.

Installation has 'tremendous impact'

In other installations to make the structure look realistic, the park designed props from the movie for the visitors to experience the real-life scenario of Godzilla. Further, the cafes around the park have been instructed to serve black curry, which is made with Awaji Island onions to suit the theme of the attraction. A spokesperson for the Pasona Group told Japan’s Kyodo news that it is the first life-size Godzilla replica installed ever. Meanwhile Keiji Ota, Chief Godzilla Officer of Toho Co said that the attraction will have a “huge presence and tremendous impact.”Several mock-ups were also released on Twitter to promote the Park’s giant creature. The idea is based on 2016 Japanese kaiju film directed by Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi, that demonstrated creature Shin Godzilla.

