Japanese Band Plays ‘William Tell’ Overture With Toy Train And Bottles, Internet In Awe

While musicians have often produced melodies with glass bottles Xylophones, taking the sonorous science to a whole new level, a group of Japanese musicians created the William Tell Overture with a toy train and bottle combination. As many as 130 members from the AKB48, an all-women Japanese idol theatre—band group recreated the most popular overture of Guillaume Tell, from Gioachino Rossini's is one of the 39 operas who practised the complex bottle notes on the piano first then aced it with a toy train and bottle placements.

In a 45 second footage shared by Rex Chapman on Twitter, which has now accrued close to 1.5 million views, the AKB48 group achieves the magnificent percussion tune in one of Japan’s biggest pop acts. First, one of the band members resonated with the tunes on the glass bottles, following which, a runaway toy train trails in the middle of glass bottles causing overture’s musical notes in succession. The clip was originally aired on Japanese TV in 2017 and was shared on Facebook page Dynamite Music, and has once again resurfaced. “How do you tune bottles,” the music center wrote in the caption.

Read: Bull Attacks Old Man Who Beat It With Stick; Netizens Reminded Of 'aa Bail Mujhe Maar'

Read: Video: Trump Shakes A Leg At Campaign Rallies, Netizens Say 'dance Like Nobody's Dying'

Overture a 'musical magic'

“When you fill a bottle with water, its mass increases, which makes it vibrate at a slower speed. The slower vibrations create slower sound waves, which our ears listen as a lower note,” the center explained. Further, it added, “The bottles in this video would have each been filled to an exact level and it would have taken ages to set up.” I think you’ll find it’s the Lone Ranger theme tune,” a commuter wrote, appreciative of the group’s talent. Sharing another similar video, in which a man can be seen roll blading alongside strategically placed bottles, a commenter wrote, “Slightly different approach.” Many others shared spectacular footage of the technique calling the group’s overture as “musical magic”.

Beautiful — jack crouch (@crouchy2015) October 14, 2020

That's a Michel Lauzière Trick. Starts at 3:20https://t.co/YNEh5gZ9jI — GILFORD (@GilfordMonsieur) October 14, 2020

Many of us will be familiar with The Lone Ranger television show. The theme song is the fourth movement of the William Tell Overture, offering up a rollicking gallop. It was composed by Italian Gioachino Rossini for the opera Guillaume Tell in 1829. He was 38 at the time. — Izzy Wladofsky (@retreado) October 14, 2020

love it, reminds me of one of the oldest viral videos around: https://t.co/xeR6BtrXEZ — Lee Trott (@MC372) October 14, 2020

That noise she makes when she falls is forever trapped in my brain. It is haunting and yet, beautiful. — Chrissy O. (@C_Ost2Coast) October 14, 2020

Read: Cat Gets Protective As Human Tries To Snatch Its Kitten, Netizens Hail 'momma's Love'

Read: Baby Removing Doctor's Mask In Viral Pic Melts Hearts; Netizens Call It 'ray Of Hope'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.