Most Common Passwords Of 2020 Revealed: '123456' Most Terrible, Can Be Hacked In A Second

An annual report by password manager NordPass has revealed that ‘123456' was the most commonly used password in 2020 and it has been used more than 23 million times. As per the report, the password has been exposed 23,597,311 number of times and takes even less than a minute to crack. The report reveals the 200 most common passwords used in the year 2020, their number of users, time taken to crack it and how many times it has been exposed.

The most common passwords of 2020

As per the list, the top 20 most used passwords are ‘123456', ‘123456789', ‘picture1', ‘password', ‘12345678', ‘111111', ‘123123', ‘12345', ‘1234567890', ‘senha', ‘1234567', ‘qwerty', ‘abc123', ‘Million2', ‘000000', ‘1234', ‘iloveyou', ‘aaron431', ‘password1', and ‘qqww1122'. Out of these, most passwords take less than a minute to crack. However, ‘picture1', ‘Million2’ and ‘aaron431’ take a total of three hours to crack. ‘Qqww1122’ takes 52 minutes and ‘senha’ takes 10 seconds.

Read: New Password: From Brands To Meme Pages, New Trend Takes Internet By Storm

(Image Credits: Nordpass.com)

The report had another section which included steps to create a strong password. The report says, ““password”, “qwerty”, or “123456” are terrible passwords, as they are too easy to crack. Also, refrain from repetitive characters, such as “aaaa” or “123abc”, and under no circumstances choose passwords based on personal details that might not be completely confidential, such as your phone number, birth date, or name”. As per the interesting facts that the research revealed, last year, “onedirection” came 184th on the list. However, this year it was nowhere to be seen.

Read: How To Change Amazon Prime Password? Learn To Reset Password Now

(Image Credits: Nordpass.com)

Last year, “Ashley” was the most popular name used as a password and came at the 26th place. However, this year it dropped to the 31st position and the name ‘Aaron’ came way beyond it at 18th place. The report further said, “Less than half of the passwords (78 of them) were new to the 2020 “most popular” list”.

Read: Free Netflix Password’ Prank Allures The Internet, Those Who ‘get It’ In Splits

Also Read: 'He Is Smart': Man Reveals WiFi Password To 'let Neighbors Use' But There's A Twist; Watch

(Image Credits: Pixabay)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.