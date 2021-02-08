Jeep Superbowl Commercial 2021: Who Is The Actor In The Ad? Find Out

Fans across the United States have enjoyed the SuperBowl weekend. The game has left many fans at the edge of their seat and the power-packed performances by stars the likes of The Weeknd made the game even more thrilling. However, many fans were caught off-guard when a Jeep commercial aired during the ad break. The Jeep Superbowl commercial 2021 featured a familiar face and fans are curious to know who it is. Find out who the actor in the jeep commercial is.

Read | Elijah Wood celebrates 'The Lord of The Rings' in new Super Bowl 2021 commercial; Watch

Who is the actor in the Jeep Commercial?

The Jeep Super Bowl commercial 2021 was aired this weekend during the ad break and was uploaded on Jeep’s Official YouTube channel on February 7, 2021. The video has gathered over 16 million views now and stars none other than the music legend Bruce Springsteen and a 1985 CJ-5. The commercial was featured in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LV.

Bruce Springsteen's jeep commercial appears to be ambitious and moving, and has a soaring message which is about the American spirit and American people. It carries the message of being American more than about selling cars and trucks. A report in CNET reveals that the commercial was filmed over five days in late January and marks 71-year-old Springsteen’s first commercial appearance in his 60-year-old career. The ad is a heartstring tugger that talks about the bitterly divided America and how it is trying to reconcile its differences. At the end, it calls for action for the ReUnited States of America.

Read | Tom Brady T Mobile commercial with Rob Gronkowski called 'BANNED' loved by fans: WATCH

Which are the locations featured in the NFL ad?

The NFL commercial centres on a church in Lebanon, Kansas, which sits at the geographic middle of the Lower 48. Springsteen says, "It's no secret... the middle has been a hard place to get to lately. Between red and blue. Between servant and citizen. Between our freedom and our fear”. That Springsteen's voiceover reads like the lyrics from one of his songs is no coincidence.

Read | Ashton Kutcher's Super Bowl commercial makes fans chortle; see reactions

Another interesting fact here is that this commercial marks Jeep's 80th anniversary. The long-form ad only shows wisps of the brand's iconic vehicles mostly the '80 CT-5, but also an early 1965 version that appears in the background. The Jeep Superbowl commercial 2021, never so much as surfaces a single new Wrangler or Gladiator. Not showing a new model is an unusual deviation from the typical new-car-ad formula that the company usually follows.

Read | Michael B Jordan stars as Alexa in new Amazon ad & fans couldn't be more thrilled

Source: Stills from Jeep Superbowl commercial 2021 (Youtube)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.