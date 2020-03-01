Jeff Bezos' Net Worth Illustrated Using Rice Grains, Video Creates Stir Online

A TikTok user recently created a video that illustrated the net worth of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and the clip is currently doing rounds on the internet. The user Humphrey Yang created an illustration of how wealthy Bezos is, with the help of grains of rice. Yang's video has already received almost three lakh likes and nearly 3,000 comments.

The TikTok user made two videos and to prepare the illustration, Yang imagined that a single grain of rice represented 100,000 therefore, in order to show one million, he counted out ten grains. He further proceeded to count 10,000 grains out from the lot, to represent one billion. In the video, he also estimated how many pounds of rice is needed to estimate 122 billion.

'My jaw dropped'

In the video clip, with the help of two large sacks of rice, Yang revealed that 58 pounds of rice were needed to represent the net worth of the Amazon CEO. Yang's video has now caught attention as the clip has prompted various socio-political discussion on Twitter. One user even asked, “What size is an Amazon employee's salary?”

