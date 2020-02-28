Reddit CEO calls TikTok 'Fundamentally Parasitic,' latter responds

Reddit CEO and Co-Founder Steve Huffman recently expressed his views about TikTok and labelled it as “fundamentally parasitic.” During a panel discussion at ''Social 2030'' event with former public policy executive Elliot Schrage and former Facebook VP of Product Sam Lessin, Huffman said, “Maybe I'm going to regret this, but I can't even get to that level of thinking with them.”

“baseless accusations”

He further continued that it was because the app was fundamentally parasitic in nature. He said that the app was “always listening,” adding that the fingerprint technology was terrifying and that despite efforts, he couldn’t bring himself to install the app on his phone. He then went on to say that he actively advises people to refrain from installing the app on their phones. Later, a spokesperson from TikTok responding to Huffman’s comments said that they were just “baseless accusations” made without a “shred of evidence.”

Most Downloaded App

Meanwhile, TikTok, developed by ByteDance, has been climbing the ladder of success one step at a time. Their most recent success was in the form of being the most downloaded non-gaming app in the USA for January 2020. Here is everything you should know about TikTok’s latest achievement.

According to the renowned app analytics company Sensor Tower, TikTok was downloaded over 7.7 million times on the Android and iOS platforms combined. The app’s achievement was 23.8 times more when compared to the number of downloads for the app in January 2019. With the 7.7 million downloads of the Google Play Store and Apple App Store combined, TikTok registered itself as the most downloaded app in the USA for the month of January 2020.

Sensor Tower also noted that Disney Plus was the second most downloaded app with over 6.8 million downloads registered for January 2020. Disney Plus is set to launch in India on March 29, 2020, as Disney Plus Hotstar. The Hotstar app will be redesigned and rebranded as Disney Plus Hotstar, and the Disney Plus content will be available for streaming online and downloading through the rebranded Hotstar app.

