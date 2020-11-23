'Jerusalema' Dance Challenge Prompts 'unprecedented Frenzy', Shows 'music Has No Language'

In recent months, #JerusalemaDanceChallenge has taken the internet by storm and now, Harsh Goenka shared a recording of some talented kids dancing to the track. The challenge entails people uploading clips of themselves dancing to the song by South African musician Master KG. While taking to Twitter on November 23, Goenka shared a video of kids from Masaka Kids Africana, a group from Uganda, dancing to the famous song with a heartfelt message.

The video was initially shared on YouTube from Masaka kid’s Africana’s channel in October, however, the clip has again caught netizens attention after Goenka shared it on social media. Along with the almost one-minute-long clip, Goenka wrote, “Music has no language, no boundaries”. He also hoped that the video touches netizens’ heart just the way it touched his. Check out the amazing dance moves of the kids below;

The world erupted in a dance challenge from the song ‘Jerusalama’ and what followed is an unprecedented frenzy with the song going viral. Music has no language, no boundaries. I hope it touches your heart the way it has touched mine.pic.twitter.com/ZC3KHJRloB — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 22, 2020

Netizens call the clip ‘pure happiness’

Since shared, the clip has been viewed over 1.4 million times. With thousands of likes and comments, while some internet users praised the kids’ impressive dance moves, others said that the music lifted their mood. One user said, “Music has the capacity to imitate emotions. It's the strongest form of magic”. Another added, “Awesome moves! Dance with your heart and your feet will follow”. “This is pure happiness,” wrote third. “SIMPLICITY is the ultimate SOPHISTICATION,” added fourth.

So deep and heartfelt! Whatever the language and whatever the song means It has definitely striked a cord in the heart! “Be Happy” forgetting all problems!!! Align with the Tempo of the kids!!! — Reshma Pai (@ReshmaPai15) November 22, 2020

Awsome!👍😄 — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) November 22, 2020

How happy and content they look such a innocent age 🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/A7mTO7kus7 — saroj mehta (@mehta_saroj) November 22, 2020

I love this song... Just makes your body n soul move! — wear mask.. save lives (@chinu77) November 22, 2020

So mood lifting music!."Music is the universal language of mankind."-Longfellow.Thanks Sir for sharing, it's quite contextual too.. — Pankaj Kumar Singh (@pankaj20002000) November 22, 2020

Music has the capacity to imitate emotions. It's the strongest form of magic. — Swati Swagatika (@SwatiSwagatik20) November 22, 2020

This is pure magical expression of joy — Vinod Rajagopalan (@VinodRaj0707) November 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Indian industrialist Harsh Goenka is known for sharing motivational posts on Twitter every now and then. Last week, he even shared some “important truths” about life, which most people definitely agreed with. "You will never 'find' time, you have to make it. You have to think about yourself too. It's harder to be kind than smart. Everybody hurts. Nobody knows everything. Life is not fair, we have to live with it. Everything doesn't make sense," Harsh Goenka highlighted in his post.

