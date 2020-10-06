Last Updated:

Harsh Goenka Hails Jharkhand School's Unique Initiative To Teach 200 Students Amid COVID

Harsh Goenka on Monday appreciated a Jharkhand school for adopting a creative initiative to teach 200 students while maintaining social distancing

Harsh Goenka

Harsh Goenka on Monday appreciated a Jharkhand school for adopting a creative initiative to teach 200 students while maintaining social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The government school teachers in Dumka's Dumarthar village have painted blackboards on the walls of houses so that students without access to smartphones can attend classes, according to news agency ANI.

'Amazing initiative in our incredible India'

Praising the unique idea of the school teachers and sharing the picture of the same Goenka said, "In a village in Jharkhand, blackboards have been placed with social distancing where students write their lessons and the teacher uses a loudspeaker to teach them". Check out his tweet:

Netizens praise the unique initiative

Netizens applauded the unique initiative of bringing the classroom to students and praised the school for going the extra mile to ensure that every student can attend classes despite the pandemic which shut down educational institutes and moved to online classes. Check out how netizens reacted:

According to ANI, a teacher said "Education has been impacted due to COVID-19. Students here did not have smartphones. We started 'Shiksha Aapke Dwaar' (education at your doorstep) so that children don't miss out on education. More than 100 blackboards have been created on walls to teach students at their houses."

Parvati, a student of class six said the teachers explain to students the concepts that they do not understand and clear their doubts.

(With inputs from ANI)

