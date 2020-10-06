Harsh Goenka Hails Jharkhand School's Unique Initiative To Teach 200 Students Amid COVID

Harsh Goenka on Monday appreciated a Jharkhand school for adopting a creative initiative to teach 200 students while maintaining social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The government school teachers in Dumka's Dumarthar village have painted blackboards on the walls of houses so that students without access to smartphones can attend classes, according to news agency ANI.

'Amazing initiative in our incredible India'

Praising the unique idea of the school teachers and sharing the picture of the same Goenka said, "In a village in Jharkhand, blackboards have been placed with social distancing where students write their lessons and the teacher uses a loudspeaker to teach them". Check out his tweet:

READ | Harsh Goenka shares inspirational words of JRD Tata; says 'his words have been my beacon'

In a village in Jharkhand, blackboards have been placed with social distancing where students write their lessons and the teacher uses a loudspeaker to teach them. 200 students are taught in this special class.

Amazing initiative in our incredible India! pic.twitter.com/OJH4JPRMkd — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 5, 2020

Netizens praise the unique initiative

Netizens applauded the unique initiative of bringing the classroom to students and praised the school for going the extra mile to ensure that every student can attend classes despite the pandemic which shut down educational institutes and moved to online classes. Check out how netizens reacted:

READ | Netizens react to Harsh Goenka's tweet about 5-star hotel's explanation of 'bhel puri'

Excellent initiative...Where there is will, there is way...! We just hope this pandemic will be over very soon to see our life on normal track ...Nothing can substitute the sheer ease of fundamentals of normalcy!! — Vijay Pandey (@VickyBindas) October 5, 2020

It's a wonderful idea.



As per the latest UNESCO report, 30% of the poor childrens (worldwide) don't have internet connection and mobile phone to attend their regular classes.



This should be replicated everywhere. #SchoolChoice #schoolsreopening — Ishant NJ #STAYHOMESAVELIFE (@ishantj) October 6, 2020

Nothing is impossible and where there is a will there is a way 👌really appreciate hardworking students and mentorship by teachers 🙏 — Sukhjit (@__Sukhjit__) October 5, 2020

Trust incredible India to show the creativity and low cost alternatives to adjust to ground realities.👏👏 — KenG (@keng007) October 5, 2020

This is called creativity....😘 Open Air School with Less Cost. ... GREAT — Shafiqur Rehman (@shafiqur_in) October 5, 2020

READ | Harsh Goenka shares COVID-19 precautions with unique video, netizens laud the 'maha yudh'

According to ANI, a teacher said "Education has been impacted due to COVID-19. Students here did not have smartphones. We started 'Shiksha Aapke Dwaar' (education at your doorstep) so that children don't miss out on education. More than 100 blackboards have been created on walls to teach students at their houses."

Parvati, a student of class six said the teachers explain to students the concepts that they do not understand and clear their doubts.

Jharkhand: Government school teachers in Dumka have made arrangements for students who cannot afford online classes by bringing education to their doorstep.



A teacher says, "We started 'shiksha apke dwar' to provide education to children while maintaining social distancing." pic.twitter.com/N8klZlNDso — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

Parvati, a student of class six says, "Our schools are closed due to the #COVID19 pandemic, so we study in our village itself. Our teachers explain to us the concepts that we do not understand and clear our doubts." (28.09.2020) pic.twitter.com/Es7UH9q4KD — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

READ | Harsh Goenka shares 'no nonsense coffee guide', netizens thank him for 'great help'

(With inputs from ANI)