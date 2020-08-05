Jethalal's Hilarious Resume Breaks Internet, Netizens Say 'you Forgot To Add Jalebi Fafda'

A user-made resume of Jethalal Gada from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasma has left everybody in splits. The CV shared on Instagram enlists everything from his achievements to how he spends his time. Picking up instances from the famous comedy show, the resume hilariously summarises the life of the Gujarati businessman.

Shared by page ‘creative resumes’, the documents describe Jethalal as the owner of Gada Electronics who has been the winner of GPL-3. Highlighting achievements of Gada’s life, it says that he had been married to ‘Saatvi fail’. Enlisting his passion, the documents says that he has been vehement about Garba and bathing. Not only this, but the resume also takes a jibe at his liking for his neighbour Babita. As per the resume, majority of Gada’s time goes wishing 'Babita ji good morning’. It also says that the only philosophy in Gada's life is to drink tea and eat biscuits and states ‘Mehta saheb’ as his BFF.

'where is jalebi fafda?'

Since shared, the entertaining resume has left everybody entertained, racking up over 1,156 likes. The post has also been flooded with comments, with people asking ‘ where is jalebi fafda” . One user wrote, “you missed jalebi fafda “ while another added, “one more in MY TIME "Chalu Ji, Pandey Ji". Many others also tagged other tagged their friends to the post.

Only last week, Dilip Joshi who plays the character of Jethala joined Instagram and his fans were happy to have him on the platform. The actor joined Instagram recently and has already crossed over 100 thousand followers. Dilip Joshi, who is loved for his character of Jethalal, has been receiving tremendous love from fans ever since he has joined the platform. The actor had to even post a video thanking all his fans for the love and support they have shown him in a small amount of time. The actor expressed his gratitude and even made a request to his fans.

