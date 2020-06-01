Jharkhand: Siblings Impress Netizens With Their Amazing Dance Videos

Social media is in awe of a pair from Jharkhand whose dance videos have been setting the internet on fire. The siblings upload dance videos on TikTok from the account named 'dancersanatan' and some of them are now going viral on Twitter, with celebrities and bureaucrats sharing it with their followers, making the brother-sister jodi famous among netizens and deservedly so. One of the siblings' video was recently shared by television host Mini Mathur, who captioned the post saying that this is what she needed to see in the morning.

Yes! This is what I needed to see this morning!! So much love to everyone who is trying to stay positive through 2020. https://t.co/dhbEoDGh6Z — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) June 1, 2020

'Better than movies'

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda also shared the video on Twitter with his 51,000 followers. The post has since garnered more than 9,600 views and over 1,300 likes. Netizens are absolutely loving the videos shared by Mini Mathur and Susanta Nanda, with some even calling it better than Bollywood movies. One user commented, "Love their spirit..... Beautiful." Another wrote, "This one act equals to a big budget Bollywood movie, it has joy, love, emotion without any stunts."

Yehi toh hai Pyaar💕



Kisi badi khusi ke intezar mein hum ye anmol khusi ke mauke kho dete hain.... pic.twitter.com/sNXh8ZCHDo — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 30, 2020

Portrayal of love... better than any movies... 🙏 — Ajeet Kumar Singh (@07Ajeet) May 30, 2020

Beautiful sir happiness is within us we just waste our lives searching it in materialistic things. — boy_boy (@o_boy_o_boy) May 30, 2020

Beautifully synchronised steps.. wow 🤩 Do I sound like a judge of some dance reality show 😊.. — Neha Tripathi (@nehaparam) May 31, 2020

Lovely 😊 god bless them! — Dr Vidhi M Pilania (@VidhiPilania) May 30, 2020

Kamal ka dance karte ho aap bhai, Very Nice ! — Tarique Anwar (@TariqueDelhi) June 1, 2020

The original handle belonging to the siblings on TikTok has over a million followers. The duo regularly share clips of coordinated dance routines with their followers on the video-sharing platform. The man is video is reportedly named Sanatan Kumar Mahato, while the woman's name is still unknown.

