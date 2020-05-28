David Warner Picks Test Cricket Over T20s In Another Unique TikTok Video: Watch

Australian cricketer David Warner is one of the most explosive batsmen in modern-day cricket. The southpaw is currently spending the lockdown at his home in Australia along with his family. And it looks like David Warner is making the most of his time off the field. David Warner has been making a number of videos on TikTok along with wife Candice and their daughters.

David Warner TikTok video features picking between 3 formats of the game

Recently, David Warner took to Instagram and uploaded another TikTok video where he can be seen choosing his favourite format of cricket. In the video, David Warner can be seen standing in front of a mirror and swiping past his own versions of imagery, wearing Australia’s T20 and ODI kits. However, when his image in Australia's whites appear at the end of the video, Warner can be seen showing thumbs up to that version and jumping with joy on the other side of the mirror.

David Warner is one of the few cricketers in the world who has been immensely successful in all three formats of the game. David Warner was initially considered as a pure white-ball cricketer. But, since making his debut in Tests, Warner has changed people's perception of him and has gone from strength to strength in Test cricket.

In fact, when it comes to playing Tests at home, David Warner's record is top-notch. Since the start of 2010, no Australian batsman has scored more than David Warner at home. In 75 innings that David Warner has played Down Under, he has amassed 4,484 runs at a staggering average of 65.94 which also includes 18 hundreds and 12 half-centuries.

Warner has featured in 84 Tests for Australia since making his debut against New Zealand in 2011 and has gone on to score 7,244 runs at an average of 48.94 including 24 hundreds, two double-hundreds and a stunning, record-breaking 335 not out against Pakistan in the pink-ball Test last year. The southpaw was all set to resume his captaincy stint for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was postponed indefinitely.

