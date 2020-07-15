Jio Glass: Reliance's innovation triggers memes as netizens imagine future office meetings

Quick links:
After Reliance Jio unveiled their first-ever smartglasses 'Jio Glass' on July 15, netizens stormed the internet with hilarious memes setting their imagination wild and free. The mixed reality headset was announced during the 43rd Reliance AGM on July 15. While Reliance promised to offer 3D holographic environment.with its latest innovation, Tweeple went beyond what was announced to imagine what else can be expected.
From relating the Jio Glasses with famous movies scenes, including Black to hilariously lauding Reliance for making the huge announcement during pandemic crisis, Twitter users flooded the social media platform with creative responses. One Twitter user even imagined how the Jio Glass would make the office meetings different.
#RILAGM #JioPlatforms #JioGlass— Krutarth Shah (@krutarth03_shah) July 15, 2020
Reliance announces JIO Glass
Me during office meeting: pic.twitter.com/6Teiz5bvqS
It will be given by your Company/HR to employees to see your increment letter— Aditi sinha (@Aditi_Espeaks) July 15, 2020
MixedReality (CTC) and not in Hand Salary #JioGlass pic.twitter.com/CnJUcGMARz
Me and my Bois— Btech_chicha (@btech_chicha) July 15, 2020
After buying #jioglass pic.twitter.com/McMss2Xktu
#JioGlass After wearing 😅 pic.twitter.com/aeFQdQwe2Z— AnishKumar Agarwal (@AnIsH_261290) July 15, 2020
Read: Reliance AGM: Isha Ambani And Akash Ambani Launch Jio Glass In Unique Way; See Pics
#JioGlass After JIO launching back to back products...— AnishKumar Agarwal (@AnIsH_261290) July 15, 2020
People to Ambani : pic.twitter.com/50SGR8jY51
Me looking at #JioGlass users pic.twitter.com/YkIIVs69yM— सौरभ शर्मा (@saurabbdi) July 15, 2020
*When you were only person who owned jio glasses in your squad*#JioPlatforms #JioGlass pic.twitter.com/aegwxyaKgY— Risssshabh👶 (@Sarcasmiclol) July 15, 2020
#RILAGM #Reliance #JioPlatforms launches Jio Mart expansion, jio glasses, jio 5g, jio TV+, JioMeet , jio smartphone, ₹33000 crore investment from Google. pic.twitter.com/sGwyxnwH9c— Saksham Jain (@Saksham003) July 15, 2020
First #jioGlass user pic.twitter.com/FFw6WH6TOF— Harsh Jobanputra (@harshMJ2201) July 15, 2020
Ambani launched #JioGlass in pandemic: pic.twitter.com/K3I0sMfDb3— नेहा काम्बोज (@INehaKamboj) July 15, 2020
#JioPlatforms #JioGlass— Priyanka Gupta (@Priyanka218__) July 15, 2020
Nobody :
People using Jio Glass : pic.twitter.com/EeHmNGzJDr
Just another #JioGlass user entering a Zoom meeting !!#JioPlatforms pic.twitter.com/8f6Tz53uhH— shashidhar srivastava (@shashidharsriv4) July 15, 2020
“Jio Glass is at the cutting edge of technology that provides best-in-class Mixed Reality services to give users a truly meaningful immersive experience,” says Kiran Thomas, President, Reliance Industries Limited. “With Jio Glass, the traditional way of learning Geography will now be History,” he added.
Read: Jio Glass Price And Availability: How To Buy Reliance Jio's Jio Glass?
Jio Glass weighs in at just 75 grams, has an inbuilt sound system and can easily be connected to all phones, Reliance said at the launch. The divide is compatible with 25 apps across genres like entertainment, learning, gaming, shopping and productivity. Once you pair the Jio Glass with your smartphones, the normal looking glass, amplifies compatible apps into the 3D augmented world. Jio Glass also allows users to make calls easily through voice commands like “Hello Jio, please call ABC."
During the demo, Kiran Thomas said, “Hello Jio, please call Aakash and Isha.” After which the Jio Glass made a call to Aakash and Isha Ambani. While Isha joined in using a 2D video call interface, Aakash was shown as a 3D avatar. The demo showed how the device will make performing meetings easy and interactive.
Read: Reliance AGM: Google And Jio To Develop Entry Level 4G, 5G Smartphones
While the company did not reveal the pricing and the availability details at the event, Jio Glass is expected to cost around $200 (INR 14000). The device, which will be soon available for both individual use and businesses in India, will be shipping starting next month in August.
Read: Jio Glass: Reliance Debuts Mixed-reality Glasses At AGM; Features & Stunning Video Here
Read: Reliance AGM: JioMeet Saw 5 Million Downloads Within First Two Weeks, Says Mukesh Ambani
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.