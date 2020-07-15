Jio Glass: Reliance's innovation triggers memes as netizens imagine future office meetings

After Reliance Jio unveiled their first-ever smartglasses 'Jio Glass' on July 15, netizens stormed the internet with hilarious memes setting their imagination wild and free. The mixed reality headset was announced during the 43rd Reliance AGM on July 15. While Reliance promised to offer 3D holographic environment.with its latest innovation, Tweeple went beyond what was announced to imagine what else can be expected.

From relating the Jio Glasses with famous movies scenes, including Black to hilariously lauding Reliance for making the huge announcement during pandemic crisis, Twitter users flooded the social media platform with creative responses. One Twitter user even imagined how the Jio Glass would make the office meetings different.

Jio Glass: Tweeple share hilarious memes

It will be given by your Company/HR to employees to see your increment letter

MixedReality (CTC) and not in Hand Salary #JioGlass pic.twitter.com/CnJUcGMARz — Aditi sinha (@Aditi_Espeaks) July 15, 2020

#JioGlass After JIO launching back to back products...



People to Ambani : pic.twitter.com/50SGR8jY51 — AnishKumar Agarwal (@AnIsH_261290) July 15, 2020

What is Jio Glass

“Jio Glass is at the cutting edge of technology that provides best-in-class Mixed Reality services to give users a truly meaningful immersive experience,” says Kiran Thomas, President, Reliance Industries Limited. “With Jio Glass, the traditional way of learning Geography will now be History,” he added.

Jio Glass specs

Jio Glass weighs in at just 75 grams, has an inbuilt sound system and can easily be connected to all phones, Reliance said at the launch. The divide is compatible with 25 apps across genres like entertainment, learning, gaming, shopping and productivity. Once you pair the Jio Glass with your smartphones, the normal looking glass, amplifies compatible apps into the 3D augmented world. Jio Glass also allows users to make calls easily through voice commands like “Hello Jio, please call ABC."

During the demo, Kiran Thomas said, “Hello Jio, please call Aakash and Isha.” After which the Jio Glass made a call to Aakash and Isha Ambani. While Isha joined in using a 2D video call interface, Aakash was shown as a 3D avatar. The demo showed how the device will make performing meetings easy and interactive.

Jio Glass Price and availability

While the company did not reveal the pricing and the availability details at the event, Jio Glass is expected to cost around $200 (INR 14000). The device, which will be soon available for both individual use and businesses in India, will be shipping starting next month in August.

