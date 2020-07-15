Jio Glass price and availability: How to buy Reliance Jio's Jio Glass?

Reliance Jio unveiled their latest innovation - Jio Glass on July 15 during the 43rd Reliance AGM on July 15. Touted as a mixed reality headset, Jio glass can be connected with phone to help you make video calls, and host meetings in a 3D holographic environment. Designed by Jio Platforms' Tesseract subsidiary, Jio Glass is already compatible with 25 mixed reality apps.

Jio Glass is at the cutting edge of technology that provides best-in-class Mixed Reality services. The product is designed to give users a truly meaningful immersive experience, the company claims.

What is Jio Glass

“Jio Glass is at the cutting edge of technology that provides best-in-class Mixed Reality services to give users a truly meaningful immersive experience,” says Kiran Thomas, President, Reliance Industries Limited. “With Jio Glass, the traditional way of learning Geography will now be History,” he added.

Through Jio Developers program, any app developer can develop, launch and monetize their apps.

Jio Glass specs

Jio Glass weighs in at just 75 grams, has an inbuilt sound system and can easily be connected to all phones, Reliance said at the launch. The divide is compatible with 25 apps across genres like entertainment, learning, gaming, shopping and productivity. Once you pair the Jio Glass with your smartphones, the normal looking glass, amplifies compatible apps into the 3D augmented world. Jio Glass also allows users to make calls easily through voice commands like “Hello Jio, please call ABC."

During the demo, Kiran Thomas said, “Hello Jio, please call Aakash and Isha.” After which the Jio Glass made a call to Aakash and Isha Ambani. While Isha joined in using a 2D video call interface, Aakash was shown as a 3D avatar. The demo showed how the device will make performing meetings easy and interactive.

While acknowledging the shift of interactions on digital platforms especially amid the coronavirus outbreak, Kiran Thomas President of Reliance Industries Limited said that Jio Glass is meant to give an immersive experience to all users by ‘going a step further’ and ensuring it ‘felt more real’ despite being physically absent.

Jio Glass Price and availability

While the company did not reveal the pricing and the availability details at the event, Jio Glass is expected to cost around $200 (INR 14000). The device, which will be soon available for both individual use and businesses in India, will be shipping starting next month in August.

