Man's Reaction After Finding Cash In His Birthday Cake Is Priceless; Watch

A video has surfaced on the internet showing a man who seeks cash as a gift every year on his birthday. The video was uploaded by his daughter on Twitter. The video is captioned as, “My dads birthday is today. Each birthday he wants the same thing. Cash. Each birthday my sister and mom find a different way to surprise him with it”.

The happy birthday daddy

The video has managed to get a lot of attention from the netizens. It has garnered 51.8K likes and 10.8K Retweets and comments. The video shows the man pulling out the happy birthday topper from his birthday cake. When he pulls out the topper, a long stream of dollar bills emerges, safely kept in a plastic wrapping. The man starts dancing happily to the tunes and says, “I knew you weren’t gonna fail me”.

My dads birthday is today. Each birthday he wants the same thing. Cash. Each birthday my sister and mom find a different way to surprise him with it. pic.twitter.com/qRmzbqnXDP — Toe Knee (@toekneerlynos) July 27, 2020

Netizens have bombarded the comment section on seeing the happy video. Many people are giving him good wishes on his birthday while other are busy giving him birthday wishes. Few people are also curious to know as to how the mother and sister managed to put in the money inside the cake. Many people retweeted the video adding their own captions to it.

Niiicceeeee. Happy birthday sir. If you ever bored... I know a house that can use a nice outside kitchen. 👀👀👀 — Whitney Gaston-Loyd (@WhitJielle) July 28, 2020

your dad seems super sweet and def deserving but god I wish that were me — Mady 💕✨🍑💅🏼🥑 (@Mady13444) July 28, 2020

This is so sweet and he reminds me so much of my own daddy 💕💕💕 — Dollianna (@Dollianna1) July 28, 2020

The way y’all hyping him up is too dope! 😂 Seems like a great man — Billy Danzini (@YoungBillyDee1) July 28, 2020

“i KNEW y’all wasn’t gone fail me!” oh my gosh i love it 💓💓💓💓💓 — Brooke (@BDMitchell_) July 27, 2020

I watched this so many times I started crying lmfaooo I could really feel his happiness through the screen 😭 https://t.co/tj3patebXG — baldlilbitch (@baldlilbitch) July 29, 2020

Can’t wait to give my dad everything he wants 😭 https://t.co/slO4iQ5UwJ — alexémielan (@alexemielan) July 29, 2020

Netizens also became extremely emotional after watching this video and commented how they want to make their parents happy. Few also said that this video reminded them of their own father while others said that parents deserve the world. One person also commented as to how all the future kids should take a note from this video.

(Image Credits: Twitter/ToekNeerlyNos)

