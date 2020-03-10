'Kabir Singh' Inspired Hilarious Memes Flood Social Media On Holi

While most people are celebrating Holi with pichkaari and gulal, some on social media are busy sharing Kabir Singh related memes on this auspicious day. Many people celebrate the ancient Hindu festival by indulging in playful colour fights and by throwing water balloons at each other, however, some also choose to rightfully stay indoors in order to avoid getting bombarded with pani ke gubbare. That is probably why netizens are sharing memes related to 2019 film Kabir Singh.

'Kisne touch kiya usko?'

The Kabir Singh-related memes are inspired by a scene in the movie where some students put colours on Kiara Advani (Preeti), who plays Shahid Kapoor's (Kabir Singh) girlfriend in the film. Kabir Singh's famous dialogue 'Kisne touch kiya usko?' is inspiring loads of hilarious memes on Twitter as netizens seem certain that there is at least one person who won't have colours thrown on them during this Holi. Here is a compilation of Kabir Singh-related memes on social media.

The Only Person Who is Safe in Holi#KabirSingh pic.twitter.com/00GQpMn5nE — Hemant (@memes_4_lyf) March 9, 2020

Other hilarious Holi-related memes that are going viral on social shows how people in India hate celebrating the festival with water and colours and rather choose to stay at home and treat themselves with Indian delicacies.

*During HOLI*



Friend - Bro apun 1 jeb mein pakka colour rakhenge aur dusre mein Gulal.... Gulal dikhake sabko pakka colour laga denge



Me : pic.twitter.com/hQ9hpjSVhy — Swadeshi Memes (@swadeshi_memes_) March 8, 2020

#Holi2020 #HappyHoli

*On Holi*



Friends: Bhai bahar aa jaa bas gaalo pe gulaal lagaenge...



Me (locked in my room): pic.twitter.com/JACm3qliO3 — The 🇧 🇨 Memes (@thebcmemes) March 9, 2020

Me hiding from friends on Holi pic.twitter.com/WBU8XgySfz — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 1, 2018

