'Kabir Singh' Inspired Hilarious Memes Flood Social Media On Holi

While most people are celebrating Holi with pichkaari and gulal, some on social media are busy sharing Kabir Singh related memes on this auspicious day. Many people celebrate the ancient Hindu festival by indulging in playful colour fights and by throwing water balloons at each other, however, some also choose to rightfully stay indoors in order to avoid getting bombarded with pani ke gubbare. That is probably why netizens are sharing memes related to 2019 film Kabir Singh.
The Kabir Singh-related memes are inspired by a scene in the movie where some students put colours on Kiara Advani (Preeti), who plays Shahid Kapoor's (Kabir Singh) girlfriend in the film. Kabir Singh's famous dialogue 'Kisne touch kiya usko?' is inspiring loads of hilarious memes on Twitter as netizens seem certain that there is at least one person who won't have colours thrown on them during this Holi. Here is a compilation of Kabir Singh-related memes on social media.
Read: PM Modi Extends Holi Wishes To The Nation On The Festival Of 'colour, Exaltation and Joy'
Only girl 👧 jisko iss holi mai koi rang— Nimesh 🌹 (@esh_ani_) March 7, 2020
🎨 nhi marega 😂 #kabirsinghmeme #esh_ani_ #Memes pic.twitter.com/FSHyYH7cfs
Koe Preeti Ko Rang Nahi Lagayega 😠😠#Holi #Holi2020 #kabirsingh pic.twitter.com/BOaTMrrPwk— cOnFuSeD_PaHaDi🔥 (@pahadi_memes) March 9, 2020
The Only Person Who is Safe in Holi#KabirSingh pic.twitter.com/00GQpMn5nE— Hemant (@memes_4_lyf) March 9, 2020
Read: Holi Wishes For Colleagues: Best Holi Messages To Forward To Your Office Friends & Boss
Other hilarious Holi-related memes that are going viral on social shows how people in India hate celebrating the festival with water and colours and rather choose to stay at home and treat themselves with Indian delicacies.
*During HOLI*— Swadeshi Memes (@swadeshi_memes_) March 8, 2020
Friend - Bro apun 1 jeb mein pakka colour rakhenge aur dusre mein Gulal.... Gulal dikhake sabko pakka colour laga denge
Me : pic.twitter.com/hQ9hpjSVhy
Read: Happy Holi Messages In Telugu 2020 For Status, Group Messages And Broadcast Messages
#Holi2020 #HappyHoli— The 🇧 🇨 Memes (@thebcmemes) March 9, 2020
*On Holi*
Friends: Bhai bahar aa jaa bas gaalo pe gulaal lagaenge...
Me (locked in my room): pic.twitter.com/JACm3qliO3
Me hiding from friends on Holi pic.twitter.com/WBU8XgySfz— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 1, 2018
Read: Internet Dishes Out Hilarious Memes For Those Who Chose To Stay At Home On Holi
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.