Kamala Harris Pens Heartfelt Note About Her Mother, Netizens Say 'beautiful Family'

The first woman, and the first black and Asian American, to be the US vice-president-elect, Kamala Harris on January 13 shared a heartfelt note about her mother and the upbringing her parents offered. Taking to Instagram, Harris who is soon to sworn-in as the most powerful woman in the United States, explained how her mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, always used to say, “don’t sit around and complain about things, do something”.

Sharing how her mother was five-feet tall and also the first woman of colour to have a position of a scientist at the University of California, Kamala talked about the reasons why she was raised in a community “where we taught to see a world beyond just ourselves”.

With days approaching the Inauguration day on January 20, the US vice-president-elect said that she will share the details of the places, people and even the moments that influenced the life of the 56-year-old. Kamala’s mother was born in India and her father, Donald Harris in Jamaica. She said that in the pursuit of a “dream”, both Donald and Shyamala arrived at the United States for their children and themselves. Kamala’s sister, Maya Harris is a lawyer public policy advocate, and writer.

Sharing images from her childhood, Kamala wrote, “ I was raised by my mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris, one of the few women of colour to have a position as a scientist at the University of California, Berkeley. She was all of five feet, but if you ever met her you would think she was seven feet tall.

“It’s because of her that I was raised in a community where we were taught to see a world beyond just ourselves. To be conscious and compassionate about the struggles of all people. My mother always used to say, “don’t sit around and complain about things, do something.” I’ve tried to follow that advice every day and live by the example she set,” she added.

Netizens thank Kamala for sharing the post

From thanking the vice-president-elect for sharing the post about her mother to calling her family ‘lovely’ and ‘inspiring’, netizens were seen getting emotional as Kamala harris opened up about the teachings from her mother. While one internet user wrote, “THANK YOU MADAME VICE PRESIDENT”, another said, “Thank you for representing ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ India”.

