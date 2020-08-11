Karnataka Businessman Installs Life-size Statue Of Late Wife For Housewarming; See Pics

In a heartfelt incident, a Karnataka-based businessman observed the housewarming ceremony of his late wife’s “dream bungalow” by installing her silicon wax statue to imitate her presence. Srinivas Gupta, whose wife passed away in a tragic car accident in 2017, missed his better half in the ceremony attended by the family members to celebrate the couple’s “once imagined” newly constructed home. In a tweet that was shared by a news agency, the businessman can be seen seated next to the near life-like statue of his beloved wife draped in pink saree and clad in accessories, smiling.

According to the agency report, Gupta’s new house was located in Koppal, Karnataka, in which he designed his late wife’s sculpture with the help of an architect named Ranghannanavar. In 2017, she was on her way to Tirupati along with her two daughters, where she met the tragic fate and lost her life to a deadly car crash. While the daughters sustained minor injuries and survived, the mother, unfortunately, succumbed. In her loving memory, Srinivas designed a wax statue inside the house that he constructed for her 2 years ago. The home, according to the report, was the woman’s long-standing dream when she was alive.

#Karnataka: Industrialist Shrinivas Gupta, celebrated house warming function of his new house in Koppal with his wife Madhavi’s silicon wax statue, who died in a car accident in July 2017.



Statue was built inside Madhavi's dream house with the help of architect Ranghannanavar pic.twitter.com/YYjwmmDUtc — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

Indians give value to "emotions, love & affection"

Internet was rendered emotional and expressed gratitude and empathy for the man. Many admired his affection for his late wife. “So much of love. Felt emotional. It may be a statue for the world but for him, she is right there present with him. Brilliant creation. Talking about talent, no one can beat Indians,” a user wrote. “Architect Ranghannavar, I will contact him for my Grandfather’s Statue,” wrote another. “India is a nation where even today, people give more values to emotions, love & affection. Shrinivas Gupta, celebrating house warming function of his new house in Koppal with his wife Madhavi’s silicon wax statue, is one such example. The artists have done a brilliant presentation,” said one other.

She is in your Heart.

This love to her is an evidence that her soul is resting in peace in heavenly abode.



Regards

Uma pic.twitter.com/ho3Y7GxHbh — Uma Maheswar Nakka (@Umanakka) August 11, 2020

This looks so real..because the emotions behind it are real!! Awesome!! — Trupti Garg (@garg_trupti) August 11, 2020

This is way superior than statues in Madame Tussauds museum... Great job by an artist and hats off to the person,🙏 — deshbhkt_6 (@Smashbak123456) August 11, 2020

So beautiful, this woman is so lucky, so much of love from her husband n daughter. Something Unheard of, these days. — JyotsnaDeviMardaraj🐘🌻 (@jyotsnadevi33) August 11, 2020

@MadameTussauds ... you should probably hire that architect, looks more realistic than any of the wax statues I have seen. — SKG🇮🇳 (@SKGOPU83) August 11, 2020

