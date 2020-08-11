UK Reporter Mixes Up 'dog Walkers' & 'joggers' On Live TV & Netizens Can't Keep Calm

In a hilarious slip of the tongue, a weather reporter of international broadcaster said “doggers” instead of “dog walkers and joggers” on live telecast from Greenwich Park in London on Monday. Though she corrected herself immediately and continued as if nothing had happened, it was all over the internet in no time.

Netizens were quick to spot the jumble up and the post on social media. Garnering millions of views, BBC weather reporter Carol Kirkwood’s clip went viral on the internet where she first says “doggers” and quickly corrects herself saying “not doggers, of course”.

Kirkwood said, “Good morning everybody and Greenwich Park is one of the oldest and enclosed of the Royal parks and look at it; fabulous, the sun is beating down. We've seen lots of doggers.

“Lots of...not doggers, of course, dog walkers and joggers around her through the course of this morning,” she corrected herself quickly.

Watch the clip:

Carol Kirkwood has seen lots of doggers in Greenwich Park this morning. 🤣🤣 #classic#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/4Oh9vKUZhw — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) August 10, 2020

Read - Good News: From Photo-bomber Cat To Bartender Dad; Stories That Spread Joy

Read - Netizens Find The Real Dog Among Wooden Carved Canines In Video, Call Him 'poser'

Netizens share a laugh

Several internet users have posted clip from BBC's telecast and shared a laugh. While some said it was Kirkwood's 'commendable' facial expressions that was appreciatable, others lauded the 'innovation' and admitted they would use 'doggers' more often because of the weather reporter. One of the internet users even called it "UK humour" and someone from the United States inquired if it's a 'British slang'. Many called it a "Freudian slip" and even googled the actual meaning of 'doggers'.

That's where you say one thing and mean your mother. — Steve Payne #MaskItOrCasket Ⓥ🌹✡ (@StevePayne2018) August 10, 2020

Well she is close to the spot that it does happen lol — Mark Lewis (@charliebach) August 10, 2020

How did she do the weather? — Tómasi Stańczyszyn 🧢 (@_tomasi1) August 10, 2020

I'm from the US and I'm so glad you posted the YouTube link. Love UK humor! Thank you! ❤️ — KatesyDatesy (@KatesyDatesy) August 10, 2020

Is doggers a British slang term?

Asking for us Americans. — Revelator (@noki_geo) August 10, 2020

I’ve been crying with laughter since seeing this and there is no end in sight. Struggled to type this 🤣🤣 — Katie (@katieonajourney) August 10, 2020

Who knew 🤣 — Siobhan Benita (@SiobhanBenita) August 10, 2020

Reporter apologises on Twitter

After her clip gained a lot of attraction on social media, Kirkwood took on Twitter to apologise for the goof up and said the incident will teach her to say 'dog walkers' and 'joggers' in a single sentence. Several people who walked their dogs on the park also took on the 'jargon' and shared videos with their pets on social media tagging the weather reporter.

That will teach me to try and say joggers and dog walkers in the same sentence!!! Sorry! 😩xxx — Carol Kirkwood (@carolkirkwood) August 10, 2020

Read - Photos Of Multicolour Peppers Break Internet, Netizens Ask 'Are They Spicy?'

Read - Viral: African Boys' Rendition Of 'Kal Ho Na Ho' Title Track Leaves Netizens Impressed

Image: @carolkirkwood/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.