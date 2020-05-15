Video: Wild dog makes 'panic call' as tiger chases it, netizens amused

A video clip of a wild dog being chased by a tiger has left netizens amused for a peculiar reason. Dhole or the wild dogs are themselves predators and it is rare that one hears their alarm call. However, this clip that has caught a rare moment which witnesses the predator turning into a prey.

The incident happened in Kabini and was originally shared by Five Zeros Safaris on Facebook. Later, a wildlife photo her tweeted it and since then it has broken the internet. The 2min20sec clip shows dhole running for its life while taking intermediate stops to make a loud and peculiar sound.

Tiger Chasing a Dhole aka Wild dog at Kabini. Never ever heard or seen d alarm call of Dhole in forests as they themselves r predators.But this Tiger made him to run for his life. What a peculiar sound. Amazing.

Video credit in video@SudhaRamenIFS @ParveenKaswan @susantananda3 pic.twitter.com/3U5LT0SVwV — Mano Wildlife Photographer (@Mano_Wildlife) May 14, 2020

'Protecting its pups'

Since shared, the video has racked up over 25.2k views and 330 likes. Many Netizens also took to their handles to explain the dog's behaviour. Meanwhile, IFS officer Susanta Nanda revealed that some of his associates from that area said that the dhole was tying to dissuade tiger from going further as it has pups.

I had twitted this few days earlier. Many explanations for this strange behaviour came in.

Some associates from that area informed that the dhole was trying to dissuade the tiger to go further as it had pups near by. Quite plausible. — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 14, 2020

Yes sir. Very much possible. This is Old MM road at Kabini near to Sungadakatte guest house where dholes seen often. Yes it has high chances as d alarm call n panic call is so intense to save her puppies. Tiger also seems looking for a hunt — Mano Wildlife Photographer (@Mano_Wildlife) May 14, 2020

Great video!

Wild dogs can outrun tigers anytime. W dogs make such sounds to call reinforcements. They are always in large packs. The pack is around, invisible to camera.

Perhaps:

1. Dog maybe leading tiger away from pups

2. Dog maybe leading tiger(old/sick?) to ambush by pack/s — Eternal Traveller 🇮🇳 (@TravelerEternal) May 14, 2020

