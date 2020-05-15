Last Updated:

Video: Wild Dog Makes 'panic Call' As Tiger Chases It, Netizens Amused

A clip of a wild dog being chased by tiger has left netizens amused for a peculiar reason. The clip shows dhole running while taking breaks to make panic call.

Video: Wild dog makes 'panic call' as tiger chases it, netizens amused

A video clip of a wild dog being chased by a tiger has left netizens amused for a peculiar reason. Dhole or the wild dogs are themselves predators and it is rare that one hears their alarm call. However, this clip that has caught a rare moment which witnesses the predator turning into a prey.

The incident happened in Kabini and was originally shared by Five Zeros Safaris on Facebook. Later, a wildlife photo her tweeted it and since then it has broken the internet. The 2min20sec clip shows dhole running for its life while taking intermediate stops to make a loud and peculiar sound.

'Protecting its pups' 

Since shared, the video has racked up over 25.2k views and 330 likes. Many Netizens also took to their handles to explain the dog's behaviour. Meanwhile, IFS officer Susanta Nanda revealed that some of his associates from that area said that the dhole was tying to dissuade tiger from going further as it has pups.

