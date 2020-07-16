Karnataka Man Builds His Dream House In The Shape Of A Camera For His Love For Photography

A man from Karnataka who is passionate about photography built his dream house which resembles a camera. The man named Ravi Hongal built a three-storeyed house that looked exactly like a camera. The unique concept of the man who lives in Belagavi city in Karnataka has gone viral. The pictures of the house which was completed two months ago have gone viral quite recently.

Camera house

A camera shaped house in bengaluru build by Ravi hongal who is a photographer from Belgaum Karnataka.

And even named his 3 sons

Nikon , Canon , Epson



This is called love for the passion pic.twitter.com/kBidBxpFrH — ויקאס פנדיטה (@TORUKH_MAKTO) July 13, 2020

Ravi Hongal, 49, has been a photographer for about 33 years and his love for camera remains unchanged. People residing in Hongal’s region are quite aware of his passion for photography. After completing his dream house, many people have taken pictures and selfies with the house. Hongal told a news daily that building his dream house, which is shaped like a Camera, was not easy.

Ravi Hongal reportedly told a news daily that a lot has changed over the years. However, his love and admiration for camera, photography, and everything related to it remain the same. He went on to say that building a house that resembled a camera has been his dream for a long time.

He said that he didn’t know if the concept was feasible in terms of execution as well as conceptualising the house and how the finances would be managed. The father of three revealed that he has been saving for a few years and with the help of engineers and architects his dream finally came to life. In the pictures that have gone viral, it can be seen that a reel runs down from one of the balconies of the house. While there is a memory card as well as an attached flash on the external walls of the house, there is a lens as well as a hood on the walls of the house.

Ravi Hongal stated that his architects and engineers were quite open to suggestions and that building the house was a challenge. He said that he told them how he wanted the lens, camera, films, and the hood in the designs. He said that he tried to help them by giving them his inputs of how he imagined his house to be in his head. After two long years and many sessions of brainstorming the house was finally resembling his camera-shaped dream house.

After the pictures of the house went viral, people were quick to notice the names Canon, Nikon and Epson etched on the walls of the house. It can be seen that he has named his house ‘Click’. He revealed that his eldest, 20-year-old son, is named Canon. His second son, 18, is named Nikon, while Epson, 13, is his youngest son.

Each floor in his three-floored house is dedicated to one of his sons. The topmost floor sports the name Canon while the middle floor is dedicated Nikon, and the first floor is named Epson. When he was asked what his children feel about their one of a kind names, Ravi Hongal stated that when he decided to name his children after camera brands many didn’t understand it.

However, he maintained that his wife was very supportive. He went on to say that as his children got older they started asking questions about their names. But he added that they are quite happy about their names even if they previously may not have been. He went on to say that he explained to his children that they are named after the things he loves the most and they not only understood it but are also quite proud of it. While concluding, Ravi Hongal stated that he did not build the house for publicity but he feels happy and proud when he sees people stop by his house and take pictures and selfies with it.

