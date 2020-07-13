COVID-19: 4-year-old's Lockdown Rant Goes Viral, Cries 'only Thing That's Open Is Nothing'

While countries around the world continue to be under coronavirus lockdown, a video of a four-year-old girl ranting about her ‘frustration’ amid such unprecedented times has taken the internet by storm. Shared on Twitter by user Shukela, the video shows the toddler sobbing in frustration and cribbing about how her favourite ice cream truck is shut down. She can also be heard crying over the fact that her favourite restaurant McDonalds and its playground are also closed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The short-clip starts with the toddler saying “everything in this world has to shut down. All the way down and nobody has to go anywhere because everything is closed”. From crying over the ice cream truck to water jug place, the little girl can be seen showing her ‘frustration’ over the ‘never-ending’ lockdown. At the end of the video, the toddler can also be seen banging the table and sobbing.

When you are 4 years old and lockdown is starting to frustrate you pic.twitter.com/sZ92h9v9Ax — Shukela (@Ngu_Spesh) July 9, 2020

Netizens call the toddler ‘rational queen’

Since shared, the clip has been viewed over seven million times. With more than 250,000 likes and thousands of comments, netizens found the four-year-old’s ‘frustration’ and rant relatable. While some internet users praised the little girl's articulation ability, others wrote, “I totally feel her. Everything that is fun is shut down: dramatic truth. Kids’ brains need play and movement. This is tough”. One Twitterati said, “This baby girl is actually an emotional genius,” another added, “That baby may be sad right now but she is going places. Wise little woman”.

It's amazing how articulate kids are with their emotions when their feelings are not invalidated.❤️❤️ — Academic Bae (@its_Ropa) July 9, 2020

I love how her parents aren't doing that "Just stop crying and eat your food" but are genuinely listening to her voice out her frustrations ♥️♥️😭 — Vutlhari (@Vuvu_M2) July 9, 2020

Tell me how come this sweet baby acknowledges both that it is really hard to be in quarantine AND that it is necessary to stay safe. Literally she’s way more mature than some of these adults who throw tantrums for being asked to wear a mask. — ariel 🌱 (@bbymillennial) July 9, 2020

She’s making excellent points. She articulated her feelings really well. “I like doing these things but I can’t do these things right now. I get WHY I can’t do these things but I’m still frustrated.” — Kara is washing her hands (@karapgoldman) July 9, 2020

Shorty venting and they laughing. She paused like “so... ima joke?” 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/InqgQvaBHC — Kiss my black ass. (@chefphoteamuh) July 9, 2020

A rational and self regulating queen. Wow! I stan. — MAI BOYEGA 🇿🇼 (@Ruariam) July 9, 2020

She’s very intelligent and expresses herself better than 90% of adults I encounter. This made me laugh and cry at once — Henrynathanmia (@henrynathanmia) July 9, 2020

