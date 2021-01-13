Karnataka: Reptile Expert Narrowly Escapes Being Bitten By Cobra, Watch Hair-raising Video

A reptile expert in Karnataka recently had a narrow escape while rescuing king cobra, which is the world’s longest venomous snake. In a video tweeted by ANI, two snake catchers near a water body are seen trying to capture the huge serpent. The clip was filmed in Karnataka’s Shivamogga and the snake had slithered on a bark of a tree when the reptile expert approached the serpent in an attempt to lift the cobra with a stick.

The video shows the snake catcher reaching the bark and making an effort with a stick to raise the cobra. Another man, on the other hand, held on to the reptile’s tail. In the process, the cobra hissed and snapped at the expert’s knee after which the man lost his grip and fell down. The two snake catchers were seen scrambling to capture the cobra before it could bite.

#WATCH | A reptile expert narrowly escapes being bitten by a Cobra snake while trying to catch the animal



Shivamogga, #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/czTc7Zv7pu — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2021

Netizens ‘salute’ to experts

Since shared, the video has gone viral and has been viewed over one lakh times. One user wrote, “Protective gears...at least reaching knees and forehands should be provided by the department for volunteers and professionals. Snakes are so agile and can easily overrun our bony structure”. Others, on the other hand, applauded the bravely and effort of the two men and added, “They didn't panic much, else could have been absolutely fatal. Salute to the experts”.

"An apt heading should have been 'A snake rescuer had to be rescued while trying to rescue a snake'," wrote one person. “Credit of saving him goes to the second person, he came as God from behind as if somebody sent him,” added another. A fifth user said, “Very calm and a true braveheart”.

If he hadn't attempted to catch, he would have been dead. That's king cobra. The snake also did not look too angry. — Udhaw Kumar (@udhaw) January 12, 2021

It is really scary and very lucky day for this man.... Next time he will surely taken all precautions before doing any such type act. — Pramod kushwaha (@pramod_kuswaha) January 12, 2021

Courage + Luck = ✌️ What a combination..! — ஸௌரப (@Saurabh74246564) January 12, 2021

Really brave!! Has huge luck today!! — harshal (@harshal11111) January 13, 2021

Sab jungle main Saamp chodne aathe he, ye dono pakad rahe he pic.twitter.com/DS2tYBk3Y9 — RaFoolGandhi (@RafoolGandhi) January 13, 2021

Phew

That was very close — Anubhav Mohanty (@ANUBHAVMHNT) January 12, 2021

The other man supported him nicely. #teamwork — Krishnakant Raj 🇮🇳 (@krishnakant_raj) January 12, 2021

