Video Of Woman Acing Drumming Skills Takes Internet By Storm, Netizens Call Her 'queen'

From dancing to singing to other extraordinary talents, the internet is flooded with videos of people showcasing the best of their creative side. Now a Drummer Faith Benson has shared a clip of her fantastic performance which has left the netizens amused. While taking to Instagram, Benson displayed her fierce drumming skills, playing ‘The River’ by Bishop Briggs.

Benson is a drummer and composer from California. She has been playing the instrument since she was 12-years-old. In 2017, she was named the under 18 Grand Champion of the ‘Hit Like A Girl’ contest and she returned the following year to judge. Benson’s latest Instagram reel, in which she has done a cover of Bishop Briggs’ track, has made everyone believe that she is indeed a master of drums.

READ: Tesla Makes India Debut; Netizens Welcome Elon Musk With Memes And Jokes

In the clip, she can be seen playing the instrument, while also pulling off a drum stick trick in between. Since shared, her clip has garnered over 95,000 likes. In the comments section, netizens couldn’t stop gushing about her talent and they flooded with remarks like “wow” and “talented queen” among others.

In the past too Benson has shared quite a few covers of different tracks. From playing a cover of a song by Harry Styles to Shakira’s popular track ‘hips don’t lie’, Benson has received thousands of likes and comments on each reel. The comments on her posts reveal that several users are truly a fan of her skills.

READ: Kashmir: Man Arrives On Horseback To Deliver Parcel As Snow Blocks Roads, Amazon Responds

Netizens call her ‘talented queen’

From dropping fire emoji and drum emoji to requesting her to share the full version of the songs, netizens seem too eager to catch more of Benson’s sets. While one user wrote “Incredible! That was some fiery drumming,” another added, “We stan a talented Queen! Perfect”. "This is how I want my daughter to grow up,” added third. "Make the video longer than this and it will be perfect,” wrote fourth.

READ: Woman Walks Her Husband On A Leash To Get Around, Fined For Flouting COVID-19 Curfew

READ: Black Panther Drags Anaconda Out Of River In Fierce Battle, Watch 'gripping Moment'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.